Marquette poll finds nearly 1 in 10 Wisconsinites have lost job due to COVID-19

Almost 1 in 10 Wisconsinites say they have lost their job and 22% say they are subject to reduced work hours because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

The poll also found widespread support for the broad measures being taken to respond to COVID-19, including the closure of all schools and nonessential businesses in the state and the federal government sending cash payments to individuals to stabilize the economy as part of a $2 trillion package.

And though majorities support how the governor and president are handling the pandemic, 76% approve of how Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is doing compared with 51% who approve of Republican President Donald Trump's performance.

The state's official unemployment rate has yet to be updated since it registered at 3.5% in February. But as initial unemployment claims continue to rise, with more than 115,000 claims last week, the poll revealed the deep economic hardship caused by the highly contagious and deadly virus and enforcement of social distancing measures.

In addition to the 9% who say they have lost their job, an additional 22% say their work hours have been reduced, while 29% of respondents say someone else in their family has had work hours reduced.