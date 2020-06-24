Marquette poll finds more than 60% of Wisconsinites support Black Lives Matter protests

More than 60% of Wisconsinites support ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the nation, according to findings in the latest Marquette Law School poll — which was conducted before last night's violent protests in Madison, which saw two statues torn down and a state Senator assaulted by protesters.
The poll, released Wednesday, found that 61% of respondents said they approve of the current protests, while 36% disapprove.
"To see more than 60% who approve of the current protest says that the country as a whole is looking at the protest in a very different way than they looked at the 1968 protests and riots," Poll Director Charles Franklin said.
In addition, 72% of respondents said they have a favorable view of the police, compared with 59% who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The latest poll was conducted before protesters tore down statues of Forward and a Union Civil War colonel, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown on Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day.
In response, Gov. Tony Evers warned Wednesday morning that he was prepared to call in the National Guard to protect state buildings. City officials have so far declined to use local police to protect buildings on city property, resulting in widespread destruction and looting of businesses on State Street over three nights of rioting in late in May and early June.
The Marquette poll was conducted June 14-18 and included 805 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.
Election
In the latest poll, former Vice President Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump to an 8-point margin, with 49% of respondents supporting the presumptive Democratic nominee, compared with 41% for Trump.
"This has been a good gain for Biden at this point," Franklin said.
Forty-six percent of May poll respondents supported Biden, while 43% supported Trump. In March, 48% supported Biden and 45% supported Trump. Both poll results are within the margin of error. In February, Trump and Biden each garnered 46%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.