Marquette poll finds more than 60% of Wisconsinites support Black Lives Matter protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 60% of Wisconsinites support ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the nation, according to findings in the latest Marquette Law School poll — which was conducted before last night's violent protests in Madison, which saw two statues torn down and a state Senator assaulted by protesters.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that 61% of respondents said they approve of the current protests, while 36% disapprove.

"To see more than 60% who approve of the current protest says that the country as a whole is looking at the protest in a very different way than they looked at the 1968 protests and riots," Poll Director Charles Franklin said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In addition, 72% of respondents said they have a favorable view of the police, compared with 59% who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The latest poll was conducted before protesters tore down statues of Forward and a Union Civil War colonel, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown on Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day.