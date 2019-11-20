Support for President Donald Trump's re-election bid is growing in Wisconsin, the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows.
The results, released Wednesday, find Trump leading the top four Democratic presidential candidates in head-to-head matchups, including against former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are trailing Trump for the first time in the poll.
Meanwhile, Trump had a bigger advantage over South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the latest findings, with the results showing the president with an eight-point advantage compared to a two-point one last month.
Poll Director Charles Franklin said the poll shows two different movements that are less favorable to Democrats: Republicans are “coming home to Trump” while Democrats — who are showing “strong support for their candidates” — have yet to settle on someone at this point in the primary process.
“That’s how you get the shift,” he said as the results were unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
The poll surveyed 801 registered voters through live telephone interviews and was in the field Nov. 13-17. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
Specifically, Biden, who had a nine-point lead over Trump in August and a six-point advantage last month, is down by three points in the latest poll (44-47) — though the findings are within the margin of error.
Sanders, who won the 2016 Democratic primary in Wisconsin over then-candidate Hillary Clinton, is at 45-48 behind Trump, also within the margin of error. Sanders last month led Trump 48-46 and 48-44 in August.
And Warren was down 43-48 in the latest poll, after she had a 47-46 advantage over Trump last month and was tied with him in August at 45-45.
Warren also saw a shift among those who list her as a first choice among Democratic presidential primary voters. While Biden is still the leading first choice among respondents with 30%, Warren fell from the No. 2 slot to No. 3, or from 24% to 15%. Sanders, meanwhile, took over the second slot while holding steady at 17%.
The margin of error is slightly higher for that sample: plus or minus 6.4 percentage points.
The results also showed support for impeaching and removing Trump is down compared to the last poll, though the change is within the margin of error.
The survey, which was in the field during the first week of public testimony, found 40% said Trump should be impeached and removed while 53% said he shouldn’t be and 6% said they didn’t know. Last month, 44% said he should be impeached and removed while 51% said he shouldn’t.
Franklin said as public testimony continues, the thing to watch in national and local polling is whether the public moves “in one direction or another.”
In addition, the results saw movement among Democrats and Republicans in their feelings toward impeachment. Among Democrats this month, 81% said the support impeachment and removal -- down from 88% in October.
But among Republicans, 94% of Republicans say they oppose Trump’s impeachment, up slightly from 92% in October.
“Republicans are being a bit more polarized over the issue, a bit more unified,” Franklin said. “Democrats are a little less strong in their views.”
State-level issues
Approval for the Republican-run state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers dipped in the latest poll.
Last month, the first-term Democrat had a 52-34 split, while the new results have him at 47-42. Meanwhile, the Legislature is at 48-39, down slightly from 52-38 in August when the question was last asked.
The findings also show almost half of respondents hadn’t heard about the state Senate’s rejection of Evers’ ag secretary, Brad Pfaff, who was voted down earlier this month.
While 47% weren’t aware of it, 22% said the Senate did the right thing and 25% disagreed.