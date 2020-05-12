Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped

The poll found a drop in respondents' approval of Evers' handling of the coronavirus, from 76% approval in March to 64% this month. In the same span, disapproval of the governor's response to the virus increased from 17% in March to 32% this month.

President Donald Trump's approval rating in regard to the nation's COVID-19 response also took a hit, dropping from a 51% approval rating to 44% between March and May. Trump's disapproval rating over pandemic efforts rose from 46% to 51% in the same span.

Trump’s overall approval rating shifted by just one percentage point, from 48% to 47%, over that span.

The Marquette poll was conducted May 3-7 and included 811 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline, with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

COVID-19

Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic also has dropped, with 50% of respondents saying they are very concerned and 31% saying they are somewhat concerned. In March, 68% of respondents said they were very concerned and 25% were somewhat concerned. Over the same span, the number of respondents to say there were not at all concerned rose from 2% in March to 7%.

However, respondent's confidence that the state could return to normal by August also declined.