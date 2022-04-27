Marquette Poll: Democratic U.S. Senate primary tightening, inflation increasingly worries Wisconsinites

Just over 100 days out from Wisconsin's fall election primaries, the Democratic U.S. Senate race has become far more competitive and voters are growing increasingly worried about the economy, according to the Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

Still, as 69% of voters say they're "very concerned" about inflation, Wisconsinites don't appear to be turning on first-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with 49% approving of his job and 43% disapproving.

“It’s striking that people can be this pessimistic about the state and its direction and still have a net positive approval rating of Tony Evers," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Wisconsinites positive view of Evers persists even as 53% disapprove of President Joe Biden, while 43% approve. Additionally, 36% of Wisconsinites say the state is headed in the right direction while 56% say it's on the wrong track.

In the Democratic U.S. Senate primary field, 19% support Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 16% support Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, 5% support Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, 7% support state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, 1% support others and 48% had no preference, according to the poll.

Still, most voters have no opinion of the Democratic candidates. Even for Barnes, the most well known among them, 19% hold a favorable view, 16% hold an unfavorable view while 57% didn't offer their opinion.

Lasry's ascent — he was 10% behind Barnes in late February — comes as he poured approximately $4.4 million into buying ads by March 31st, campaign spokesperson Thad Nation said.

Godlewski's four-point ascent came after the campaign put at least $1 million in ads, campaign spokesperson Sarah Abel said.

In the Democratic field, the February poll showed 23% supported Barnes, 13% supported Lasry, 5% supported Nelson, 3% supported Godlewski, 2% or fewer of registered voters supported others and 48% had no preference.

Among Republican gubernatorial candidates, 32% support former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 10% support former Marine Kevin Nicholson, 4% support Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and 46% had no preference.

The Republican gubernatorial primary poll does not include Tim Michels, a business owner who announced his candidacy Monday.

Kleefisch is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate for whom most polled voters had an opinion, with 27% holding a favorable view and 25% holding an unfavorable view.

Among Republicans, the February poll showed 30% supported Kleefisch, 8% supported former Marine Kevin Nicholson, 5% supported Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and 54% had no preference.

For Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, 12% have a favorable opinion of him, 29% have an unfavorable one, while 58% haven't heard enough or have no opinion.

On the federal level, a field of Democratic candidates is vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who announced in January that he will seek a third term despite previously declaring a second term would be his last. Political experts have declared Johnson’s seat as one of the most critical to determining which party holds the Senate majority next year.

Johnson's favorability rating stands at 36% in the latest poll, while 46% hold an unfavorable view of him, his highest unfavorable view in the history of the Marquette poll. In the last poll administered in February, 33% held a favorable view of the Oshkosh Republican, while 45% held an unfavorable view.

Also, a quarter of Wisconsinites, including over a third of Republicans and 13% of Democrats want the Legislature to decertify the 2020 election despite it being legally impossible. Sixty-two percent of Wisconsinites oppose the election's decertification.

But the majority of Wisconsinites don't know enough about the 2020 election probe conducted by former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman — who suggested that the Legislature decertify the election — to have an opinion about it. According to the April poll, 13% approve of Gableman's review, 27% disapprove and 57% “haven’t heard enough” to have an opinion.

"I think that the Gableman report a couple of months ago specifically raised the possibility of decertifying and it's certainly been covered in news accounts, but I'm not as confident that the public is as aware of what the term 'decertify' means," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Both 57% of Republicans and Democrats say they're "very enthusiastic" about voting in November, the latest poll shows. Among Republicans, 69% of voters not at all confident about 2020 election results are very enthusiastic about voting in November.

In terms of issues besides inflation, 50% are very concerned about public education, 38% are very concerned about "illegal immigration," 27% are very concerned about crime in their community and 22% are very worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll included 805 registered voters interviewed by telephone between April 19 to 24. The margin of error is 4.1%. For the primary vote choices, there was a sample size of 375 for the Republican primary and 363 for the Democratic primary, with margins of error of 5.6% and 6.6%, respectively.

Other results from the April Marquette poll include:

58% think private school vouchers should be extended statewide without income limits for families, while 33% say they shouldn't

69% of Wisconsinites favor the state's current law allowing obtaining licenses to carry a concealed gun, while 26% are opposed. And 16% favor allowing carrying concealed guns without a license

Support for same-sex marriage is 72%; it was 68% in February 2020 and 55% in March 2014

52% are very confident and 32% are somewhat confident in the accuracy of the April election, while 7% are not too confident and 7% are not at all confident in the results

The Legislature's approval rating stands at 38% approval and 47% disapproval, about the same as the last three polls.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.