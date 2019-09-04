Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are leading President Donald Trump in head-to-head matchups in Wisconsin, according a new poll released Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the two also continue to be top choices within the wide Democratic field in the state, with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also seen as a popular contender in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll.
Still, Polls Director Charles Franklin cautioned the findings don't "predict the outcomes 14 months from now."
"These numbers are movable things aimed at where we stand today, not as where predictions of where the final outcome is," he said.
Specifically, the poll, in its first head-to-head matchups of the election cycle, found Biden topping the first-term president 51% to 42%. Sanders also led Trump 48% to 44% among respondents, though that finding is within the margin of error.
The results also showed Trump tied with two other Democratic contenders. In a Warren-Trump matchup, each candidate received 45%. When Trump was pitted against U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, each logged 44%.
The survey showed Biden, the former vice president, was ranked by 28% as a "first choice" candidate by Democrats, respondents who lean Democratic and independents who don't lean toward either party.
Sanders, who won the Wisconsin presidential primary three years ago over then-candidate Hillary Clinton, logged 20% support among those respondents and Warren got 17%.
The ranking is different than what the last poll, released in April, found. In that survey, Sanders led with 32% ranking him as their top choice, and Biden finished second with 29%. Warren again received 17%.
Among the rest of the field, the latest poll found South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was listed as the first choice of 6% of respondents and Harris is at 3%. Thirteen percent responded they don’t know who their first-choice candidate is.
Franklin noted that national polls largely show Buttigeg in the fifth place slot, rather than fourth, meaning he’s “a shade higher” in the Marquette poll rather compared to national standings, while he added Harris tends to be behind Sanders and Warren in national results.
The Marquette survey also showed little change in Trump's approval ratings from April. The latest survey found he’s still underwater as 45% of respondents approve of his job performance, while 53% disapprove. Five months ago, it was 46% to 52%.
The poll surveyed 800 registered voters through live telephone interviews and was in the field Aug. 25-29. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
For the Democrats, respondents who lean Democratic and independents who don't lean toward either party, the group consisted of 444 individuals with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.
State-level rankings
Overall, respondents continue to agree the state’s on the right track and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature are above water.
But half of those polled said they haven’t heard enough about the Legislature’s two top Republicans -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald -- to weigh in on them.
The survey, which followed mass shootings in Texas and Ohio in early August, also shows 80 percent support for so-called “red flag laws” to allow family members of police to ask a court to take firearms from an individual who's considered dangerous, as well as universal background checks.
Democrats in mid-August announced a bill on stricter background checks for firearms, though it hasn’t yet been formally introduced. An Evers spokeswoman in a statement touted the results to urge Republicans to take up the legislation
“Today’s poll only further substantiates what the governor has said all along: the people of Wisconsin want elected officials to do something about gun violence,” she said.
Additionally, the results found feelings toward the National Rifle Association are least favorable among suburban women compared to their urban and rural counterparts.
For the issue, pollsters asked respondents to assign the NRA a score between 0 and 100. The results showed a disparity in the average score between urban and suburban men and women, with the average score among urban men being 52.3 and women being 41.7. For suburban men and women, the breakdown was 51.7 to 39.7.
But among rural men and women, the average scores were higher and the male-female gap closed. Specifically, the average score among rural men was 57.8, while the score among rural women was 58.4.
On the state as a whole, 55% said Wisconsin is headed in the right direction, compared to 37% who disagree. In April, the split was 52% to 40%.
Evers’ job approval is at 54%, with 37% saying they disapprove and 10% not registering an opinion. His approval is up from April, when 47% said they approve of Evers' performance while 37% disapproved and 15% don't have an opinion.
As for the Legislature, 52% say they approve of the job lawmakers are doing and 38% disapprove. In April, those numbers were 50% and 38%.
When asked about Vos and Fitzgerald specifically, most respondents -- 52% and 49%, respectively -- said they haven’t heard enough to weigh in. Vos got a 15-20% favorable-unfavorable response, while Fitzgerald logged 19% to 20% favorable to unfavorable.
Vos on Twitter in response to the figures wrote he’s “more than happy to be in the background getting things done for conservatives and making sure Gov Evers doesn't screw up our state by enacting any of his very liberal agenda!”
Meanwhile, Evers’ favorability is at 49%, with unfavorability at 35% and 11% saying they haven’t heard enough.