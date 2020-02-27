Marquette poll: Bernie Sanders tops Democratic presidential field by double digits in Wisconsin

Looking ahead to the April 7 election, 9% of Republican respondents said they were planning to vote in the Wisconsin's Democratic primary, though no Democrats said they'd vote in the GOP race.

Wisconsin has an open primary, meaning that voters in the state aren't required to register with a party, allowing voters to cast ballots for whichever party's candidates they want.

Regarding Trump, the new poll showed Trump's job approval and disapproval were both at 48%, the first time in which his disapproval wasn't higher than his approval since taking office.

And respondents' views of how he is handling the economy have changed little since last month. Now, 56% approve while 41% disapprove.

At the state level, both Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled state Legislature's job approval numbers are above water; Evers is at 51%-38%, while the Legislature is at 46%-40%.

The Marquette poll was in the field Feb. 19-23. The full sample, of 1,000 registered voters who were interviewed by landline or cell phone, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.6 percentage points.

For questions regarding the Democratic presidential candidates, individuals were asked who would vote in the primary, leading to a group of 464 individuals and a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5.1 percentage points.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.