Marquette poll: Bernie Sanders tops Democratic presidential field by double digits in Wisconsin

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic presidential primary field in Wisconsin, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, the second survey this week showing the Vermont senator with a double-digit lead in the state.
The new results, released Thursday, list Sanders with 29% support, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 17% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%.
The findings largely track with a separate survey this month from the UW-Madison Elections Research Center, where Sanders was favored by 30% of respondents, while Biden and Bloomberg were tied for second place with 13% each.
But the Marquette poll reflects an evolution in support for Sanders and others in the field in recent months. The previous Marquette poll, from January and before the Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada caucuses, found a tighter race that was led by Biden, with 23%, followed by Sanders at 19%.
Poll director Charles Franklin described Sanders' 10-percentage-point increase between January and February as a "big move here."
Meanwhile, Biden fell from 23% in January to 15% this month, while Bloomberg saw an 11-point jump.
Among the other candidates, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 13%, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar garnered 11% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had 9%.
Still, the results continue to show competitive head-to-head matchups between each of the Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump. Those findings, as in the January poll, all continue to be within the margin of error.
For example, this month Sanders was at 48% to Trump's 46%; Trump was at 45% to Bloomberg's 44%; and Biden and Trump were tied at 46%.
Sanders' first place standing comes though the results showed most of those who say they're planning to vote in the Democratic presidential primary April 7 described themselves as moderate or conservative (56%).
And the findings found Bloomberg's individual favorability ratings underwater, despite his second-place standing in terms of voter preference.
Franklin noted the survey didn't show "anything close to a one-to-one relationship" between voters' feelings toward the candidates and their preferences.
"Electability seems to be playing the more dominant role there rather than, ‘Oh, I like this person," he said. "That’s not the driving force now."
Looking ahead to the April 7 election, 9% of Republican respondents said they were planning to vote in the Wisconsin's Democratic primary, though no Democrats said they'd vote in the GOP race.
Wisconsin has an open primary, meaning that voters in the state aren't required to register with a party, allowing voters to cast ballots for whichever party's candidates they want.
Regarding Trump, the new poll showed Trump's job approval and disapproval were both at 48%, the first time in which his disapproval wasn't higher than his approval since taking office.
And respondents' views of how he is handling the economy have changed little since last month. Now, 56% approve while 41% disapprove.
At the state level, both Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled state Legislature's job approval numbers are above water; Evers is at 51%-38%, while the Legislature is at 46%-40%.
The Marquette poll was in the field Feb. 19-23. The full sample, of 1,000 registered voters who were interviewed by landline or cell phone, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.6 percentage points.
For questions regarding the Democratic presidential candidates, individuals were asked who would vote in the primary, leading to a group of 464 individuals and a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5.1 percentage points.
