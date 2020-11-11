Marquette Law poll head 'very worried' about polling credibility, attributes 2020 misses to undercounted Trump vote

The discrepancies again this year came down to Trump voters. They turned out more than anticipated but pollsters also failed to reach them, skewing the numbers.

"I think there is more evidence more now than there was four years ago that we’re missing a small but not trivial group of people that support Trump but are not strong Republicans, and may not participate in elections outside of ones where Trump is on the ballot," Franklin said.

Several national polls projected a 10 or more percentage point lead for Biden in Wisconsin in the week before the election.

This year, the Marquette poll attempted to account for undecided residents who may not normally vote. Marquette polled those voters about their attitudes toward the candidates earlier in the 40-question survey. Those who said they were generally favorable toward Biden but ambivalent to Trump were counted as Biden voters. And those who were favorable toward Trump but ambivalent to Biden were counted as Trump voters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, they were off, Franklin acknowledged, noting that it remains a challenge to reach people to poll generally, but if Trump voters are not typical voters nor respond to the poll, it could be why they are being systematically undercounted.