Marquette Law poll head 'very worried' about polling credibility, attributes 2020 misses to undercounted Trump vote

Statewide and national polling operations are facing credibility challenges after another campaign season where most were wrong ahead of Election Day. But there is no empirical evidence showing polls suppress votes and drive voter behavior, Wisconsin's top pollster said Wednesday.
"I am am very worried about the damage the last two elections do to the credibility of polling and our ability to reflect what the public thinks," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll at a WisPolitics panel.
Franklin laid out his election post mortem during the virtual event, attributing polling discrepancies to the behavior of Trump voters. He also noted changes in statewide demographics and geographic shifts as reasons for Biden's narrow victory in Wisconsin.
The Marquette poll projected a 5 percentage point Biden lead heading into the election, a margin far greater than the .6 point lead Biden achieved. The polls' projected voter turnout was also slightly off. It had projected 3.1 million Wisconsinites would cast ballots; 3.2 million actually did.
But Marquette's poll was closer this year than in 2016, when it projected a Clinton lead but underestimated the Trump vote by 7 percentage points, Franklin said.
"Much of that was coming from suburban areas in the state and an overall ambivalence" about the candidates," Franklin said. "(2016) is a slightly different story than what I think is the case this year."
The discrepancies again this year came down to Trump voters. They turned out more than anticipated but pollsters also failed to reach them, skewing the numbers.
"I think there is more evidence more now than there was four years ago that we’re missing a small but not trivial group of people that support Trump but are not strong Republicans, and may not participate in elections outside of ones where Trump is on the ballot," Franklin said.
Several national polls projected a 10 or more percentage point lead for Biden in Wisconsin in the week before the election.
This year, the Marquette poll attempted to account for undecided residents who may not normally vote. Marquette polled those voters about their attitudes toward the candidates earlier in the 40-question survey. Those who said they were generally favorable toward Biden but ambivalent to Trump were counted as Biden voters. And those who were favorable toward Trump but ambivalent to Biden were counted as Trump voters.
Support Local Journalism
Still, they were off, Franklin acknowledged, noting that it remains a challenge to reach people to poll generally, but if Trump voters are not typical voters nor respond to the poll, it could be why they are being systematically undercounted.
"We cut the error on Trump by about half from four years ago but the bad news is there is still this understatement of his vote," he said.
Those polls are now frequently used as indictments against the industry, but Franklin said he thinks they are "far less worrisome" than some believe.
"Anybody can get a bad sample," he said.
It is a "big deal" challenge for pollsters to get people to participate in them, especially when the polls have been off in the last two big presidential elections. The Marquette poll is trying out new methods of reaching voters, but will do a thorough review before embracing any new method, Franklin said.
"We want to make any changes based on clear evidence from the data rather than rushing to try a new methodology," he said.
Geographic and demographic changes also continue to be significant drivers of where voting patterns are changing in Wisconsin, Franklin said.
For example, in Ozaukee County eight years ago, Romney won the county by 17,000 votes. This year, Trump won it by just over 7,000, Franklin said. Aside from the Milwaukee-area WOW counties — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — which saw that trend, several Fox Valley counties, including Outagamie and Winnebago, also shifted to the left, with more Democratic votes. But rural parts of Northeastern Wisconsin counties moved in the opposite direction, becoming more Republican.
"That geographic realignment is a fairly important thing that is taking place," he said.
Despite the ongoing challenges in the polling industry, Franklin said he believes public polling should still be done and plays a crucial role in civic society. Data that aim to reflect how the public feels should be available beyond campaigns and advocacy groups. Marquette's poll is funded by alumni donations.
"We don't want the only polling to be available to those who have a strong interest in paying for it," he said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.