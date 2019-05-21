U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The Town of Vermont Democrat and leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus slammed Trump for "stonewalling" lawmakers following the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
“Regrettably, the President’s most recent actions and continued disrespect for the Constitution are forcing us down the road to impeachment," Pocan said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Mueller’s findings, a redacted version of which was released to the public last month, didn’t reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice and it noted the report itself “does not exonerate” Trump.
House committees have been holding hearings in recent weeks on the report, in addition to issuing subpoenas seeking additional information.
“Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight and get the information we need to deliver the truth to the American public regarding Russia’s interference in our elections," Pocan said.
Pocan previously called on Attorney General William Barr to resign as well, stemming from his handling of the Mueller report. Pocan at the time knocked Barr for protecting Trump “at the expense of the American people.”
He was also one of the first members of Congress to call for Trump's impeachment in 2017. But he later the discussion a "moot conversation" and called for waiting until the Mueller investigation ran its course.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, has also previously called for Trump's impeachment, though she later walked it back.