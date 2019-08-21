Madison-area U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said Tuesday he's not sure whether he'll be involved in trying to flip the Republican-held 1st Congressional District this cycle, characterizing his efforts there last time as a "unique exception."
Seen as a potential Democratic pickup opportunity ahead of the 2018 general, the race for the southeastern Wisconsin 1st District garnered national media attention and funding from individuals and third-party groups across the country.
It also drew the focus of Pocan, who threw his early support behind Democratic contender Randy Bryce, an ironworker from Caledonia, as he sought to topple then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville.
Pocan said Tuesday he was drawn to Bryce's working-class background, adding: "I love the fact that his background is in labor. Half of my colleagues are billionaires. Very few of us come from a labor background."
But his involvement, Pocan said in an interview, also stemmed from his opposition to Ryan, who he described as "uniquely bad as a (House) speaker" and someone who sought to roll back health care protections and refused to stand up to President Donald Trump. Pocan also held town halls in the 1st CD in the lead-up to the election.
"It was kind of a unique situation last time," Pocan said, saying some factors compelled him to "operate differently" than he normally did when approaching other races. Normally, he said, congressional candidates in Wisconsin "haven’t really gotten involved in each other’s districts."
A state Republican Party spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Ryan ultimately announced his decision to retire rather than seek re-election, and Bryce went on to win the Democratic primary and face off against former UW regent Bryan Steil, who won the seat handily, getting nearly 55% of the vote to Bryce's 42%.
Politico reported Tuesday morning that Ryan is planning to rent a house in Maryland and move his family there. But the report said he won't be selling his home in Janesville.
This time around, Pocan said he hasn't "put all that much thought into" whether he'll be heavily invested in the 1st CD race, where Steil will seek election to his second term. The Janesville Republican has already drawn a challenger in Kenosha Democrat Josh Pade, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate who took last place in the primary with less than 1 percent of the vote.
Pocan said he hasn't yet connected with Pade over his bid.
Noting his role as the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which he held since May 2017, Pocan said the post means he'll "be looking at some primaries around the country and generals where we’re trying to elect more progressives."
"My attention is probably somewhat torn just given the multitude of responsibilities I have," he said.
Asked about potential involvement in Bryce's new PAC, Pocan didn't comment directly, saying there'd be more news to announce with that.
The group seeks to aide working-class candidates who launch congressional bids. A recent report from WisPolitics.com showed Iron PAC has yet to make a donation to anyone running for office, following its rollout in March, and half of its expenditures covered Bryce's travel costs, email contact purchases from his old campaign and consulting fees.
Bryce told the publication the lack of candidate spending is because 2020 hopefuls are beginning to get involved now. He added a planned re-launch of the PAC to expand its reach in the next few weeks will help them get more workers and "reach out to more candidates as well."
Pocan said he and Bryce have "been talking about" the PAC for months, as well as Pocan's potential involvement.
"Look for some future developments on that," he said.