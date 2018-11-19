U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan isn't saying if he'll back Nancy Pelosi as U.S. House Speaker when Democrats retake the majority next year.
But Pocan makes clear that the Congressional Progressive Caucus he leads -- which expanded its ranks in the recent election -- needs a more prominent role among House Democrats in 2019.
In a recent interview, Pocan also said House Democrats need a "big and bold" legislative agenda to offer a contrast to Republicans, with whom they will share power of the federal government next year after wresting control of the House from the GOP in the November election.
“We need to be big and bold and show people the path forward," Pocan said. "All those provisions aren’t necessarily going to happen. But I think we need to show people there is an alternative.”
Pocan cited health care access, prescription drug costs, infrastructure projects and ethics issues as some of his top priorities.
Pocan, D-Black Earth, represents a district that includes Dane County. He co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which includes much of the liberal wing of congressional Democrats. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, is also a member.
Pocan said he hopes increased membership and staffing for the caucus will boost its influence and help it become a vehicle to convert ideas from the liberal grassroots into legislation.
Meanwhile Pocan said he expects to make a decision after Thanksgiving on whether to back Pelosi, D-Calif., who's seeking to return to the House Speaker post she held from 2007 to 2011.
No other Democrats officially are opposing Pelosi, though Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, has said she's considering it.
Pocan hinted that he's pleased with Pelosi's early signs of how she'll address the newly empowered progressive caucus. Pocan said he met last week with Pelosi and she agreed that progressive caucus members would get proportional representation on key House committees.
“We got a commitment from the Leader to do that, and that was big," Pocan said.