Mark Pocan quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said he is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement, Pocan said he started quarantining last Tuesday, Nov. 10 after discovering that his 91-year-old mother had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pocan said he transported his mother on a two-hour drive to a nursing home she was moving to on Monday, Nov. 9, and the following Tuesday, Pocan found out his mother tested positive from a COVID-19 test she had taken on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Pocan said his mother has been asymptomatic and shown no signs of the disease. He wore a mask when he transported her but his mother didn't. Pocan was tested for the virus on Friday, Nov. 13 using an antibody test from UW Health and received a negative result, and will test again at the end of this week using a traditional COVID-19 test.

Pocan said his quick notification by his mother's nursing home of her positive COVID-19 test allowed him to swiftly quarantine so his exposure to others was negligent.

He said he fears many other Wisconsinites may not enjoy such speedy notification due to the state's current number of contact tracers, which he think the state and federal governments should work to increase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}