 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Pocan projected to win fifth Congressional term
0 comments
topical top story

Mark Pocan projected to win fifth Congressional term

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is projected to win a fifth term in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pocan, who was leading GOP challenger Peter Theron by more than 40 percentage points with about 78% of precincts reporting, is projected to win the race, according to the Associated Press.

Pocan has been in the U.S. House since 2013. Before that, he served on the Dane County Board and Wisconsin state Assembly.

The 2nd Congressional District covers Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and parts of Richland and Rock counties 

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics