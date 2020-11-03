Mark Pocan projected to win fifth Congressional term

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is projected to win a fifth term in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

Pocan, who was leading GOP challenger Peter Theron by more than 40 percentage points with about 78% of precincts reporting, is projected to win the race, according to the Associated Press.

Pocan has been in the U.S. House since 2013. Before that, he served on the Dane County Board and Wisconsin state Assembly.

The 2nd Congressional District covers Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and parts of Richland and Rock counties

