Mark Pocan predicts only three presidential candidates will make it to Wisconsin primary

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a fervent supporter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid, thinks just three candidates will last long enough to compete for Wisconsin primary voters on April 7.

Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, said besides Sanders — a self-described democratic socialist — he expects businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will survive the trials of upcoming primaries and caucuses to make it to Wisconsin.

Pocan said Bloomberg, a billionaire who has already spent more than $300 million on TV, radio and advertising, has a funding advantage that will keep him in the race.

"That's going to buy him the ability to stay in as many primaries as he wants," Pocan said.

As for Sanders, who narrowly won the New Hampshire primary and was a top finisher in Iowa, Pocan said Sanders' popularity makes him a viable candidate moving into Wisconsin, which votes April 7.

Pocan said he'd guess likely Buttigieg, or possibly Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, will be the third candidate to make it to the Wisconsin primary.