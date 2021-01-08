Mark Pocan joins House Democrats in gearing up for potential impeachment

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan isn't set on a particular method for ousting President Donald Trump from office, only that he wants to see his colleagues in Congress act in the quickest way possible to "get him out of office so he doesn't do more damage."

The push to remove Trump, which comes in the days after a violent mob stormed the nation's Capitol and sparked fury among House Democrats, has led members to weigh different paths: a fast-tracked impeachment process and options associated with the Constitution's 25th Amendment.

After a Democratic caucus call Friday, Pocan said in an interview that he anticipated members would "move forward with both," even as he recognized the time crunch they face with President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration looming.

"We're concerned, legitimately concerned about what could happen," the Democrat from rural Dane County said of Trump. "And I think that's why there was a strong consensus that we need to do whatever we need to do to make sure that the country's not further damaged by this person."