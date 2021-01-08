Mark Pocan joins House Democrats in gearing up for potential impeachment

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan isn't set on a particular method for ousting President Donald Trump from office, only that he wants to see his colleagues in Congress act in the quickest way possible to "get him out of office so he doesn't do more damage."
The push to remove Trump, which comes in the days after a violent mob stormed the nation's Capitol and sparked fury among House Democrats, has led members to weigh different paths: a fast-tracked impeachment process and options associated with the Constitution's 25th Amendment.
After a Democratic caucus call Friday, Pocan said in an interview that he anticipated members would "move forward with both," even as he recognized the time crunch they face with President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration looming.
"We're concerned, legitimately concerned about what could happen," the Democrat from rural Dane County said of Trump. "And I think that's why there was a strong consensus that we need to do whatever we need to do to make sure that the country's not further damaged by this person."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn't yet committed to pursuing impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying in a Friday statement the House would "preserve every option." One of those is a bill to create a panel that could recommend Trump's removal under the 25th Amendment.
In the hours after extremist backers of Trump flooded the Capitol Wednesday to oppose the electoral vote count, leaving five dead, Pocan was already calling for the removal of the president from office, including by use of the 25th. He initially pushed for invoking that Constitutional amendment, something he acknowledged would ideally be "a faster process" than impeachment, which he called "a more lasting process."
If impeachment is attempted (and it's something many House Democrats appear poised to try) the move would mark the president's second impeachment during his four-year tenure.
Still, while the Democrat-led House could be successful in impeaching Trump again, ousting him from office is a different story. It's unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required, would vote to approve removal.
While national media reports show Democrats are hoping to recruit Republicans to join their impeachment vote, many of Wisconsin's GOP House members don't appear to be receptive to the idea.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in a statement voiced his opposition to the impeachment effort, calling on Biden to "condemn this reckless move." Separately, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman in a Friday interview on Wisconsin PBS' "Here and Now" described the impeachment talks as "a silly media circus" and disagreed with others who said that Trump represents a national security risk.
"Why would you try to rush something through in the final 12 days and have Mike Pence be president for one or two days?" the Glenbeulah Republican asked. "It seems kind of silly to me."
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the transition, rather than the president's removal, "should be our priority," commentary that came days after the Green Bay Republican compared the violence at the Capitol to a banana republic.
Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that recently elected U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, the former Wisconsin Senate leader, would be on board with the effort. The two were among those who objected to Biden's electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania earlier this week as Congress worked to certify the Electoral College vote.
The House's top Republican, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, spoke out against initiating impeachment proceedings, warning it "will only divide our country more."
Pocan dismissed the notion Friday: "How you divide the country more than people storming the U.S. Capitol with Trump flags and Confederate flags and trying to replace the United States flag with a Confederate flag? That takes dumb to a whole new level; it's not believable."
Pocan was an early and vocal supporter of impeaching Trump over a year ago. The House, which back then had a larger Democratic majority, voted to do so in December 2019 on charges that included abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making Trump the third U.S. president to be impeached. The U.S. Senate later acquitted him, declining to remove him from office.
Given the condensed timetable this time — Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20 — some media reports have suggested the goal driving the process is preventing Trump from assuming federal office again after his term's up.
Pocan called that "a bonus" of pursuing impeachment, in addition to the historical mark Trump would carry: "the only president impeached twice."
Fellow Wisconsin Democrats have also voiced support in recent days for Trump's removal from office. Milwaukee U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore on Twitter this week quickly called for invoking the 25th Amendment and, if that wasn't pursued, Congress acting to impeach and remove Trump from office.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Thursday also called on Pence to invoke the 25th, though she added if he "fails to act, then Congress should take action to address President Trump's impeachable offenses."
And U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, whose southwestern 3rd Congressional District often produces the tightest re-election races among Wisconsin's eight House members, told WisPolitics.com he hopes congressional Republicans would push Trump to resign, something Pelosi pushed them to do in a letter to House members Friday.
While he expressed hope Pence and Trump's Cabinet would "seriously explore the need to invoke the 25th Amendment," he said he was skeptical about kick-starting impeachment proceedings given the time frame. Trump won Kind's district in the fall.