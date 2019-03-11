Congressman Mark Pocan says records show federal immigration officials made little effort to work with Madison-area law enforcement before carrying out raids last fall that resulted in arrests of more than 80 Wisconsin residents, including 20 in Dane County.
About half of those arrested had no prior criminal record, Pocan said.
The records were provided to Pocan in response to his request to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
Pocan said the records show many of his inquiries to the agency were not addressed or had responsive information redacted. He said he plans to appeal the agency's response to his Freedom of Information, or FOIA, request.
"We think this was an intentional misuse of what the FOIA request was," Pocan said.
Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office officials previously said they had not been in touch with ICE before the raids.
Pocan said this contrasts with how records show that ICE advised law enforcement officials in other counties about the raids weeks before they took place in September.
The records also show an ICE official, whose name is redacted, reference "a radical population in the Dane area." The reference comes in an email exchange with a Janesville Police Department official asking if the department wants to be named in a press release as having assisted federal officials in conducting the raids.