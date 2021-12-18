Mark Pocan gains national exposure amid Build Back Better negotiations

Congressional observers and past colleagues say they’re unsurprised that Pocan is getting his share of the political spotlight, a platform they say is a result of his ideological values and broad legislative experience finding areas of compromise.

In a sense, there are two sides to Congress. One is made up of sometimes vicious partisan spats with soundbites that end up in campaign ads or amplified through social media and cable news; the other includes the more mundane, arduous movement of legislation through the committee process spurred by personal relationships among members of Congress and their staffs.

“What gets covered in Washington is the fights of the two parties or sometimes either party. For some reason, that's the sexy stuff for selling detergent on TV,” Pocan said. “But the reality is much of what we get done on committees is what winds up impacting people the most.”

Workhorse or show horse?

While Pocan does participate in “the fights” through his outspoken tweets and 19 appearances on national cable news shows to support Build Back Better since Sept. 1, those familiar with his work say he can be just as effective behind the scenes.