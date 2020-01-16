You are the owner of this article.
Mark Pocan endorses Bernie Sanders for president
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is endorsing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of Wisconsin's April primary.

Pocan, who didn't endorse in the 2016 campaign, will also serve as the chair of the Sanders' campaign in Wisconsin.

Pocan said he feels a connection with Sanders and thinks he's the best positioned to win Wisconsin and defeat President Donald Trump. 

In a campaign video, Pocan said Sanders would boost Democratic turnout in Wisconsin due to his connection with younger voters and his platform attractive to working families. 

Trump won Wisconsin by a think margin in 2016 of around 23,000 votes. Wisconsin is regarded as a contentious battleground state that will have an outsize role in determining the outcome of November's general election. 

Wednesday's Marquette Law School poll showed Sanders had 19% support of respondents, second to only former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 23% support. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

