The head of the state’s jobs agency, Mark Hogan, is planning to leave his post by this fall.
The move, first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal Tuesday, would come as Gov. Tony Evers assumes the authority to appoint a new agency head — powers that were delayed until September under the state’s December extraordinary session laws.
WEDC spokesman Dave Callender confirmed the report Tuesday afternoon, but said Hogan's departure date hasn't yet been set.
"This is something Secretary Hogan has said on multiple occasions with both Gov. Walker and Gov. Evers," he said.
Hogan, who has been serving as Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary and CEO since former Gov. Scott Walker selected him in September 2015, told the publication that he had been planning to leave this fall if Walker had been re-elected.
“I would just say that my timeline with Gov. Walker (had he been re-elected) was this fall,” Hogan told the Business Journal. “And I think Gov. Evers has known that’s my timeline and that’s always been my timeline.”
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Hogan had previously told the governor, as well as Walker, that it was his intent to step down in the fall, and she added Evers hasn't decided on a new appointee.
"The governor has had a good and productive relationship with Mark Hogan and appreciates both his leadership at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and his service to the people of Wisconsin," she said. "The staff at WEDC do great work promoting economic development of all shapes and sizes. Ensuring that those efforts continue in the future is a top priority for the governor."
Hogan told the Business Journal that he's currently staying focused on his day-to-day duties, such as finalizing loans and drafting a new budget. He also characterized his relationship with Evers as positive, saying he met with Evers after the laws were signed.
In addition to impacting the agency's leadership, the lame-duck laws also temporarily changed the makeup of the WEDC Board so it would be controlled by GOP appointees until September.