Many Madison city employees will continue to work from home through March

"Some of you are out in the field and have modified your practices to keep each other safe," she said. "Some of you are working part- or full-time in city offices to keep our operations running smoothly, and I appreciate your working safely in these spaces."

City managers will be be sharing information about efforts to roll out symptom and temperature checks in the workplace, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still others are teleworking, making sure city services and programs continue, while keeping workplaces safer by having fewer staff in offices and public buildings and reducing the risk of community spread, Rhodes-Conway said.

"We have teams of city leaders working on updating our teleworking policy, planning how to return to the office safely when it’s time, and developing guidelines and working to plan for vaccine distribution in our city," she said. "You'll be hearing more about these efforts in the New Year."

The full impacts of working remotely are unclear, but early concerns about a drop in productivity have have been unfounded, Donahue said.