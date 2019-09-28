Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl sent a list to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne Sept. 13 with the names of over 50 local candidates who failed to file campaign campaign reports this year.
But it’s unlikely those candidates will be fined for not following that particular aspect of campaign finance law.
“It can be disheartening to know you’re basically begging people to file this paperwork, but if they don’t file it, for all we know, there's no consequence,” Witzel-Behl said.
Under Wisconsin state statutes, candidates are required to file periodic campaign finance reports. Witzel-Behl determined 52 candidates had not submitted their campaign finance reports for the period of Jan. 1 through June 30. Letters to 19 of those candidates were returned as undeliverable.
Municipal clerks are required to determine that each report “conforms on its face” to the law. Clerks are not required to audit campaign finance reports.
“We don’t pretend to be accountants here,” Certified Municipal Clerk Eric Christianson said.
If a candidate does not file finance reports, the clerk sends out reminder letters to candidates and treasurers notifying them of the missing forms. Candidates are notified that they will be included on a list that is sent to the district attorney if they do not file, Witzel-Behl said.
The clerk’s office has no enforcement authority.
“We have no teeth,” Witzel-Behl said. “We know it, and the people we’re contacting know that as well,”
Enforcement is left up to the district attorney’s office. If late forms are not addressed by the candidate, it could result in civil penalties. Witzel-Behl is only aware of one instance where the district attorney took action: in 2007 for a candidate who failed to file.
Municipal clerks are also required to notify the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, though Witzel-Behl said she was unaware of the rule.
“Typically what we like to see is local clerks send the form to us saying, ‘We noticed this violation,’” Wisconsin Ethics Commission Administrator Dan Carlton said. “We would like to see a little better communication between the DA’s office and city clerks.”
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office sends out an additional reminder to delinquent filers after receiving lists from municipal clerks.
“We usually try and give people a chance,” Ozanne said.
Ozanne said in many cases, candidates are no longer running and have not updated the clerk’s office or have forgotten. He said that most people are “trying to stay up on it” and are not opposed to becoming compliant.
“I don’t recall ever having these issues with people who are active in their campaigns,” Ozanne said.
When contacted, several candidates who had not submitted their campaign finance reports said they had forgotten and would submit them. In other cases, candidates had questions that they were not sure how to address.
For example, Allison Martinson, who unsuccessfully ran for the Madison City Council’s District 19 seat, said she was adjusting errors and did not want to submit an incorrect form. Forms may be amended, according to the clerk’s office, but Martinson said she did not know that.
“As we’re trying to get more politicians who are trying to run for office, it would be great to have a step-by-step,” Martinson said.