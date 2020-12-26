Many Dane County homeowners seeing higher property tax bills

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy, many Dane County homeowners will see higher tax bills this month largely due to higher property values, a decrease in the state lottery credit and rising school levies.

Based on new construction and school district levies, “I would expect property tax levies in Dane County to rise by a greater percentage here than in the state as a whole — just like last year,” said Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The local increase is notable because overall statewide levies have been going up more the past two years than in the rest of the decade, Stein said. But the county’s increase in part reflects greater new construction, as well as choices by voters on school levies, so that context is important, he added.

In the city of Madison, the total tax bill for the average assessed home in the Madison School District is rising about $293, or 4.3%, to $7,082. That compares to an increase of about $374, or 5.8%, to $6,789, in 2019. In 2018, the bill rose just $64, or about 1%, which was the lowest percentage increase since 2014.