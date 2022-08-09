Mandela Barnes wins Democratic U.S. Senate primary, will face Sen. Ron Johnson in November

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, becoming the party's nominee in a race that could determine the U.S. Senate's majority starting in 2023.

He will face off against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8.

The Associated Press called the race for Barnes on Tuesday at 8:27 p.m. with the lieutenant governor registering over 80% of the vote.

"Only in Wisconsin would it be possible for the son of a third shift auto worker and a public school teacher who grew up on 26th and Locust to go on to become Lt. Governor and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate," Barnes said in a statement.

The primary election was all but a formality after Barnes' top opponents dropped out two weeks ago. But the names of those candidates — Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — were still on the ballot as well as lesser known ones like Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara, attorney Peter Peckarsky, Kou Lee and Darrell Williams.

"The Lieutenant Governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity."

Barnes all but secured the nomination after Nelson, Lasry and Godlewski dropped out in late July and endorsed Barnes. Within a week of Nelson dropping out, Barnes received endorsements from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state's Democratic congressional delegation and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Barnes has campaigned on rebuilding the middle class, abortion rights and patching up what he considers threats to democracy.

Barnes has called Johnson self-serving and a “pro-insurrectionist Senator.” He along with other Democrats have consistently slammed Johnson for working a provision into a 2017 tax bill that mostly benefited the wealthiest Americans, including some of his top donors. Johnson has campaigned on that provision too, saying it helped business owners.

Johnson and his team, in turn, have framed Barnes as a "radical" candidate who wants to double down on expanding the government, something that Johnson has consistently rallied against.

“We are ecstatic to kick off the general election with Mandela Barnes as our nominee for the United States Senate," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "From his days as a community organizer to his service in the Wisconsin Assembly and as our state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor, Mandela has been a tireless champion for the issues that matter to Wisconsin’s working families."

This is a developing story and will be updated.