Mandela Barnes signaled support for abolishing ICE, cutting police budgets but now favors neither

Editor's note: This is the first in an occasional series by the Wisconsin State Journal to provide readers with "the rest of the story" about claims made on the campaign trail between now and Nov. 8.

"As independent fact-checkers have verified, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes does not support abolishing ICE or defunding the police.”

That's what Barnes campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told CNN when it approached her for comment on reporting by the cable network's "KFILE" investigative team that Barnes, Wisconsin's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has indeed "previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE" — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

McDaniel sent the State Journal three links to support her assertion, two from Madison CBS affiliate WISC-TV, known online as Channel3000.com, and one from PolitiFact, a project of Florida-based nonprofit journalism group The Poynter Institute, which also owns the Tampa Bay Times.

The first WISC piece references a 2018 photo of Barnes holding up a shirt that says "abolish ICE" and reports that "while some Democrats are vehemently in the 'abolish ICE' camp, Mandela Barnes is not among them."

As proof, it points to statements he made in February 2022 to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he does not support abolishing ICE and on his campaign website that he supports immigration reform.

The piece also refers to statements Barnes makes on his campaign website saying he supports giving police the resources they need.

The second WISC piece is a story about endorsements Barnes received from eight current or retired police officers and again refers back to the public safety section of Barnes' website.

The PolitFact piece concerns itself with a statement by the National Republican Senatorial Committee that Barnes "supports abolishing ICE." PolitiFact rated the statement "mostly false."

It notes that the NRSC "did not provide any direct statements from Barnes that he holds this position" and that Barnes has said he was holding the "abolish ICE" shirt in "solidarity with immigrants who were being separated from children at the border."

PolitiFact acknowledges that while Barnes appeared at an event held by a group that supports abolishing ICE, the event itself was about voting rights.

As for CNN's reporting, the network focuses on a commercial from Barnes' campaign in which he says claims that he wants to defund the police and abolish ICE are a "lie."

It then points to social media posts and public comments in 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2020 to "reveal a different and more nuanced picture in which Barnes often signaled his support for such positions":

So what's the rest of the story?

Barnes announced he was running for Senate on July 20, 2021. In the years before that, he repeatedly signaled support for abolishing ICE and was sympathetic to reducing police funding. After mounting his campaign, he has said he favors neither.