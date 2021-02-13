Mandela Barnes, Scott Fitzgerald penalized for accepting too much in campaign contributions

The campaigns for two top-level Wisconsin politicians have been fined for excessive campaign contributions.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign was fined more than $1,600 for taking too many in-kind contributions from a political action committee, a fine the campaign inaccurately stated as a payment for legal fees to the state Elections Commission, according to a published report.

Meanwhile, the campaign of former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, now a member of Congress, was penalized in October for accepting excessive campaign contributions, but according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he hasn’t yet paid the settlement himself.

State law limits a candidate for lieutenant governor to $26,000 in donations from a PAC. But campaign records show Barnes’ campaign received five in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Working Families Party Political Action Committee in 2018 for a value of $27,652, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Milwaukee Democrat agreed to pay a $1,652 forfeiture to the state Ethics Commission for the excessive amount, described in a July 2020 campaign report as legal fees.