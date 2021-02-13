Mandela Barnes, Scott Fitzgerald penalized for accepting too much in campaign contributions

The campaigns for two top-level Wisconsin politicians have been fined for excessive campaign contributions.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign was fined more than $1,600 for taking too many in-kind contributions from a political action committee, a fine the campaign inaccurately stated as a payment for legal fees to the state Elections Commission, according to a published report.
Meanwhile, the campaign of former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, now a member of Congress, was penalized in October for accepting excessive campaign contributions, but according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he hasn’t yet paid the settlement himself.
State law limits a candidate for lieutenant governor to $26,000 in donations from a PAC. But campaign records show Barnes’ campaign received five in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Working Families Party Political Action Committee in 2018 for a value of $27,652, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Milwaukee Democrat agreed to pay a $1,652 forfeiture to the state Ethics Commission for the excessive amount, described in a July 2020 campaign report as legal fees.
A state Republican spokeswoman criticized Barnes for the campaign finance violation, saying it fits of a pattern of mistakes by Barnes who in the past has been delinquent on property taxes and was blocked from registering a car because of unpaid parking tickets.
“Mandela Barnes can’t follow laws as basic as paying parking tickets or property taxes, and his own campaign violated campaign finance law?” said Anna Kelly, communications director for the state GOP. “If Barnes repeatedly breaks the law, why should Wisconsinites keep him in a position of public trust?”
Barnes’ campaign responded by accusing Republicans of focusing on issues from the past.
Barnes has said he’s considering a run in 2022 for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.
Committee pays Fitzgerald fine
According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, now former Sen. Scott Fitzgerald’s campaign committee agreed to a $3,600 settlement last October for accepting excessive campaign contributions, but never paid the settlement with his own campaign cash.
Instead, the Democracy Campaign found Fitzgerald’s settlement was paid as part of $5,448 in forfeitures by the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, which is one of four legislative campaign committees run by legislative leaders, in this case Fitzgerald, to raise money to pay for elections.
Spokespeople for CERS and Fitzgerald didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission, which helps enforce campaign finance rules, received a check for $5,448 from CERS on Oct. 19 along with a note that said Fitzgerald would be reimbursing CERS.
A review by the Democracy Campaign of campaign finance records from last fall through the end of 2020 showed no $3,600 payment for Fitzgerald’s portion of the settlement.
Ethics Commission administrator Daniel Carleton said the settlement could have been paid after Dec. 31, and if it were, likely wouldn’t show up on campaign finance reports until July.
Carleton said there’s nothing that prohibits a committee from making a settlement payment on behalf of another committee, as happened in this case.
A settlement agreement between Fitzgerald and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission shows Fitzgerald’s campaign agreed to pay $3,600 stemming from excessive contributions from four individuals and three political action committees between 2015 and 2018.
Individuals and political action committees may not contribute more than $2,000 to a state Senate candidate in a four-year election period. The excessive individual and PAC contributions to Fitzgerald each exceeded the limit by $50 to $1,000 for a total of $3,600.
State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.
