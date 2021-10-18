Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson lead fundraising among candidates for Wisconsin Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn’t decided if he’s running for re-election yet — but he’s still raising fistfuls of cash, according to a new finance filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Between July 1 and the end of September, the Republican raised a hair more than $906,000, the second most among candidates vying for his seat. He has $2.3 million in the bank as he continues to weigh whether or not he’ll seek a third term, a solid foundation with a little more than a year until Election Day.
Leading the way in fundraising among potential Democratic opponents for Johnson was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who outraised the entire field in just 10 weeks.
Barnes brought in a little over $1.1 million since joining the race in July. Around $44,000 of that money was from political committees, according to the filing. In addition to the strong fundraising quarter, Barnes has also picked up several high-profile endorsements since joining the race, including from former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Barnes had $711,000 in the bank at the end of September.
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski brought in $1.36 million during the third quarter, including $1 million of her own money. Of that figure, $685,000 was a loan to the campaign from Godlweski, according to the filing.
During the third quarter the Godlewski campaign spent $818,000, the filing shows. The state treasurer finished September with $786,000 banked.
Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks and son of the franchise’s billionaire co-owner, brought in $302,000 during the third quarter. The filing shows that Lasry loaned $750,000 to his campaign, the second loan he’s made to his campaign.
That amount is a significant drop off from the second quarter, when Lasry brought in $1 million.
Lasry spent just under $575,000 during the third quarter, and has $1.5 million in cash on hand going forward.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson’s campaign also finds itself in a solid place financially. Nelson raised just shy of $223,000 during the third quarter. His campaign said 57% of that money came from within Wisconsin and more than 88% of donations were under $200.
Nelson spent almost as much money during the third quarter as he raised, disbursing $211,000 between July 1 and the end of September. He finished the fundraising period with about $418,000 banked.
Gillian Battino, a radiologist from Wausau, brought in just short of $89,000 during the third quarter. So far this cycle, Battino has loaned her campaign $125,000. She finished September with around $35,000 cash on hand.
Steve Olikara raised a little more than $102,000. He had $64,000 in the bank at the end of the quarter.
