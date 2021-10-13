 Skip to main content
Mandela Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race
Mandela Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised $1.12 million in the first 10 weeks after launching his bid for U.S. Senate, the most of any candidate so far, his campaign reported Wednesday.

Barnes is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. The primary is Aug. 9.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has again defeated Democrat Russ Feingold in a rematch of Wisconsin's 2010 Senate race. This time, Johnson was the incumbent and former Sen. Feingold the challenger.

Barnes released the summary of his fundraising totals before the Friday deadline candidates have to report for the three-month period between July and September.

Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, reported raising just under $1.1 million in the first fundraising quarter after he got into the race. That included a $50,000 loan from Lasry. His campaign said last week it had raised $3 million in total. Lasry is the only candidate so far to be running television ads.

On Monday, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said she would be giving her campaign $1 million. In her first fundraising quarter, which ended in June, Godlewski raised $513,000.

Johnson raised $1.2 million in the second quarter, which covered April through June, and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

