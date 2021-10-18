 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandela Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race
0 Comments
alert top story

Mandela Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race

  • 0

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate.

Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns, Wisconsin Public Radio reported on Monday.

Milfred and Hands assess the crowded field of 11 Democrats hoping to win the party's nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in next year's election. Wisconsin's Senate seat is one of three toss-up Senate races across the country. That means voters here could decide who controls the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the front-runner in the Democratic primary, though he's hardly invincible, our political podcasters agree. They play audio clips from the top Democrats touting their bids, while assessing the broader political ramifications.

Godlewski gave her campaign $1 million and Lasry loaned his $750,000.

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he's seeking a third term in 2022, but he reported raising about $906,000 over the most recent quarter.

Among the other Democrats in the race, Milwaukee County Executive Tom Nelson raised about $223,000 followed by Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara with about $102,000 and Wausau physician Gillian Battino with $89,000.

Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis, who faces felony theft charges, and state emergency management administrator Darrell Williams, raised less than $20,000 each.

The race in battleground Wisconsin is a top priority for both parties and expected to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country.

Photos: Scenes from Tony Evers' victory party in downtown Madison

Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes celebrated with their supporters at the Orpheum Theater on State Street Tuesday.

1 of 9
Mandela Barnes

Barnes

 RUTHIE HAUGE
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics