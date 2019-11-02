Cedric Johnson, a 37-year-old community services manager for Madison Gas and Electric, never thought he’d stick around here this long.
After working for a brief time in his hometown, Rockford, Illinois, he moved to Madison in 2010 to take an advertising job at the Onion.
But after losing his position there due to difficulty with scoring advertising dollars, he began focusing his sights on Chicago.
“I still had my eye on the exit sign,” Johnson said. “I was not planning to stay here.”
A networking event at the Madison Children’s Museum, however, changed all that. It led to a job there, and several years later, he’s now settled into his position at MGE, where he serves as a bridge between Madison’s energy utility and the community.
Johnson, a member of Madison’s African American and LGBT communities, also keeps busy outside of work, serving on the boards of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and NewBridge, a non-profit organization serving older adults in Madison and Monona.
He previously served on the Madison Arts Commission and is the former president of the Out Professional Engagement Network.
What’s a proud moment for you at work?
Last year … we saw that there were thousands of households that were eligible for energy assistance, but they weren’t applying for it. I said, “Alright … MGE will leverage all of these relationships we have with community centers and other nonprofits, and that’s where we will go. We will have MGE there answering questions about bills, getting people signed up for energy assistance.” We targeted three zip codes that represented the greatest gap for folks getting that resource. At the end of it all, we had connected with over 1,400 customers.
How do you view your role?
I spent a lot of time out in the community. I spent a lot of time talking to people who lead organizations, just being a listening ear. I look at myself as a bridge. I want people to know that you don’t have to be brave to reach out to MGE, whether that’s in relation to being behind on your bill, or whether that’s in relation to getting funded from (our) foundation. I maintain a relationship with 60 to 70 different organizations and groups, so connecting those dots is a large part of that.
Why were you initially reluctant to be involved in leadership roles in the community?
At first I felt tokenized, because I was being invited into these rooms where big decisions were being made, and I didn’t see other people who looked like me. There was that balancing act of speaking on my own behalf, and then sometimes being asked to speak on behalf of the black community or the gay community.
But then … you look at all of the things that make you different, and go, “Wait, these are actually my superpowers, how am I going to use these for good?”
So then I’m like, “You know what, I’m in the room. It’s time to speak up, and it’s time to open doors for other people of color and provide opportunities for people who look like me and who may not be invited in.”
What change do you want to see in Madison?
Making sure we’re no longer number one in disparities for black families. My role in that is economic empowerment. If you can’t pay your bill, then you can’t do other things. So removing that burden is huge. I leverage my network for people willingly. I have access, and I’m not going to keep it for myself. That doesn’t do anybody any good.
What makes Madison feel like home?
I took my eye off of the exit sign. The fact that I can get involved and can actually help move the needle on some things, that’s what keeps me here.