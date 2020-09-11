Man shot during Kenosha protests still remembers screams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man who was shot during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last month says he still remembers the screams that night and he's in constant pain.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two men during a chaotic protest Aug. 25. They've also accused Rittenhouse of shooting 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, in the arm.

Grosskreutz and his attorney, Kimberly Motley, told CNN for a story posted online Friday that he relives the shooting in his head every day. He said he still hears the gunshots and screams.

"I play it back in my head, I think about it all the time," Grosskreutz said, his right arm still in a sling. "I think about everything all the time."

The Associated Press has asked Motley to arrange an interview with him but she said she would have to speak to Grosskreutz.

The protests began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times as Blake walked away from officers Aug. 23. The shooting sparked days of protests in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago. Some of the demonstrations turned violent. More than 20 businesses were set on fire.