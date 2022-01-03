Man selected to be Madison's first independent police monitor decides against taking job

The man selected to be Madison's first independent police monitor has decided he doesn't want the job.
Byron Bishop, currently Madison's Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division manager, confirmed Monday that he's withdrawn from consideration to head up the new office, which police-reform advocates hope can be a check on the city's police department even though it won't have any ability to fire or discipline officers or participate in formal investigations of officer use of force.
"My entire family was not wanting me to go through with this. This was a family decision," Bishop said via email. He cited "job neutrality and the politics associated" as further reasons, but was not immediately available to elaborate.
City Attorney Mike Haas, human resources director Harper Donahue and the leaders of the Police Civilian Oversight Board — which made Bishop a conditional offer on Dec. 17 — had not responded to messages seeking comment over the weekend or Monday morning.
Bishop and Tiffany Simmons were announced as finalists for the monitor position in October, but Simmons dropped out of the running the next month. The oversight board has not responded to questions asking why she withdrew. Ten of the 30 people who applied for the job, which is expected to pay about $125,000 a year, were brought in for oral interviews.
Bishop would have brought decades of experience working in the public and private sectors. He served for 20 years as CEO of APA of Madison, a private security company, according to his resume, and briefly served as director of resource development for the United Way of Dane County and is the executive director of missionary work for The Well Ministries. He's been in his current position since 2016, according to his resume.
The oversight board's hiring process has come under fire from one applicant who was brought in for an oral interview but later rejected.
Eric A. Hill, a white former military police officer, filed state and federal discrimination complaints against the city in November, alleging that nearly 30 social media posts by board members disparaging white men and the military put him at an unfair disadvantage. Hill is seeking $625,000.
Deputy City Attorney Patricia Lauten last month pointed out that Bishop is a veteran as well, and "we are confident that when the investigation is concluded it will show that Mr. Hill's military service played no part in his failure to move on in the hiring process."
The City Council voted to create the board and the independent monitor position nearly three years after they were included among 146 recommendations in an exhaustive consultant's report on the Madison Police Department that deemed the department "far from 'a Department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
But activists pointed to a string of seven fatal police shootings between 2012 and 2016 in which the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, but the city paid $5.65 million in settlements in two of the killings, and a jury in 2017 determined officers had violated the civil rights of one of the victims, 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, and awarded the family $7 million.
The monitor will be able to conduct investigations of police but under state law, only the city's Police and Fire Commission hires, fires and disciplines officers. Official investigations of officer-involved deaths also must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies, under state law.
