Man incarcerated in Wisconsin prison claims DOC actions are vindictive, could delay release

A Wisconsin prison inmate has claimed state Department of Corrections staff have taken vindictive action against him after his case was outlined in a recent Cap Times article.
Eli Nunez, 42, has been segregated at Racine Correctional Facility after seeking protective custody after the story about physical assaults and threats to his safety was published earlier this month.
In a phone interview, Nunez said a number of inmates at Sturtevant Transitional Facility, the minimum security prison in Racine County where he was incarcerated earlier this month, read the story and asked him about it, which prompted him to seek protective custody.
He also alleged staff at Sturtevant told him that he needed to provide them with details of the threats and attacks outlined in the story. He said when he refused, they said he would receive sanctions in the form of negative conduct reports.
“They’re trying to say that they’re going to give me a conduct report for lying,” Nunez said. “I can’t tell them who it is that assaulted me because that will keep me in danger. They’re saying that I’m lying because I won’t tell them.”
According to the Department of Corrections Nunez has received a conduct report for disobeying orders and disruptive conduct, because his claims of assault led to an internal investigation by facility staff.
“He has, thus far, chosen not to cooperate,” DOC spokesperson John Beard said. “He is in direct violation of the Duty to Report Illegal Activity, which is detailed in the Sturtevant Transitional Facility handbook. He was placed in restrictive housing because he refused to return to his housing unit, following a visit to psychological services.”
Nunez insists his refusal to name names and return to his unit is a matter of self preservation.
“They told me I refused to go back to the unit,” Nunez said in response to DOC’s claims. “I never refused. I just thought I should go to segregation to protect myself.”
Nunez is concerned that the conduct reports could prevent him from getting parole.
“I really am holding on by a straw,” Nunez said about discipline from Corrections staff. “Before the article, nothing like this was going on. So I know this is all because of the article.It’s just going bad man. I didn’t do anything wrong. It feels vindictive because of this story.”
Originally sentenced in 1997 to 80 years in prison for his role in the intimidation and sexual assault of a woman who owed drug money to his gang, Nunez’s sentence was reduced after he testified in 2011 against a fellow inmate in a cold case. The reduction in his sentence made him eligible for early release via parole.
While incarcerated, Nunez has made the dangerous and difficult decision to cut ties with his gang, in addition to participating in rehabilitative training such as restorative justice.
But the conduct reports could change Nunez’s classification status from minimum security to medium security and have an impact on his parole eligibility status. Nunez is set to see the parole board in October.
According to the Parole Commission, that review date could be postponed if he remains in segregation.
“If a person in custody is in restricted housing on their scheduled review date (due to a conduct report for instance) they would also need to be rescheduled,” Parole Commission spokesman Oliver Buchino said.
Rev. Jerry Hancock, a former prosecutor and director of First Congregational Church’s Prison Ministry Project, which provides restorative justice training and other forms of counsel to those incarcerated in prison, called Nunez’s situation cruel.
Hancock has been working with Nunez for more than a decade and believes an early release granted by the parole commission could literally save his life.
“The cruelty of Nunez having to go to solitary confinement and risk having his status upgraded with the potential of postponing his parole, because of the actions of the parole commission and the DOC is unconscionable,” Hancock said.
Hancock said Nunez has reached out to him for support during what has become a tumultuous time.
“After the (Cap Times) article appeared in the Racine Journal Times, Nunez was threatened by other inmates and felt animosity from some staff as a result of the article,” Hancock said. “He was so concerned that he checked himself into solitary confinement for his own protection.”
Nunez said he refuses to retaliate because he has held on to the belief that he will be paroled soon and be able to go home to his family after decades of incarceration.
Records obtained by the Cap Times show that members of the Parole Commission believe that Nunez has not yet served enough time to be sufficiently punished for his crime.
After his last review on March 19, commissioners said he meets three of five criteria for early release. The two criteria he didn’t meet: “Release at this time would involve an unreasonable risk to the public” and “You have NOT served sufficient time for punishment.”
Nunez has been incarcerated for 24 years.