Man incarcerated in Wisconsin prison claims DOC actions are vindictive, could delay release

Hancock has been working with Nunez for more than a decade and believes an early release granted by the parole commission could literally save his life.

“The cruelty of Nunez having to go to solitary confinement and risk having his status upgraded with the potential of postponing his parole, because of the actions of the parole commission and the DOC is unconscionable,” Hancock said.

Hancock said Nunez has reached out to him for support during what has become a tumultuous time.

“After the (Cap Times) article appeared in the Racine Journal Times, Nunez was threatened by other inmates and felt animosity from some staff as a result of the article,” Hancock said. “He was so concerned that he checked himself into solitary confinement for his own protection.”

Nunez said he refuses to retaliate because he has held on to the belief that he will be paroled soon and be able to go home to his family after decades of incarceration.

Records obtained by the Cap Times show that members of the Parole Commission believe that Nunez has not yet served enough time to be sufficiently punished for his crime.