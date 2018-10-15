With city approvals in hand, the Treysta Group plans to break ground on its major Middleton Market project in December.
The project, which includes 263 units of housing, over 12,600 square-feet of retail space and an approximately 18,000 square-foot market, is slated for 7622 Lisa Lane in Middleton, between Parmenter Street and Laura Lane, currently home to softball fields.
The market building will include a food hall with approximately 20 vendor stalls offering “high quality, chef-driven specialty foods." The market will also include a space to host pop-up events and chefs from other areas, said Robin Pharo, president of Treysta Group.
The market will open up to an outdoor area including a beer garden, playground space and pond, which may be used for ice skating in the winter. Winter will bring an outdoor European-style Christmas market, selling food, gifts and Christmas ornaments.
The market building will be one-and-a-half stories, while the apartment buildings will range from three to five stories, Pharo said. The $50 million project received $8.48 million in TIF assistance from the city of Middleton.
Pharo highlighted the sustainable aspects of the development. Market vendors will compost and composting will be available to apartment tenants. There will be solar generation on the roof of the development, and the project will recover rainwater that can be used to wash cars.
Like the proposed Madison Public Market, the Middleton Market will offer residential and retail space in addition to a market with vendor stalls. Despite their similarities, the city of Madison and Pharo have said they think the markets will be complementary, rather than competitive.
Dan Kennelly, manager of the office of businesses resources for Madison, pointed out earlier this year that the Middleton Market will be privately-owned and located in a suburb. The Madison Public Market project is community-led and is meant to be a “regional destination” with festivals, fairs and events. The markets will attract different merchants and customers, he said.
Pharo has said that while the Madison market aims to act as a business incubator with its MarketReady program, the Middleton location is looking to host already-established businesses that need a new space or want to try a different format, like a food cart looking for a more permanent location.
While both the Middleton and Madison public markets have taken longer to get off the ground than originally planned, it appears Middleton may beat Madison to the punch. The Middleton Market food hall is slated to open at the end of 2019, with the apartments opening in the beginning of 2020. The Madison Public Market is currently slated to start construction in late 2019 and open in 2020.