Major $37 million project to improve dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings clears hurdle

A $37 million project to improve dangerous highway crossings on Madison’s Southeast Side cleared a major hurdle Tuesday.
Madison’s Finance Committee unanimously recommended authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an agreement with the state Department of Transportation, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to create a new diamond interchange with an overpass for Highway AB at Highway 12-18 — one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. The project agreement still needs City Council approval.
The five groups would share costs for the project, with Madison’s portion estimated at $5.5 million. The plan is aimed at reducing crashes and improving access to Yahara Hills Golf Course, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and other places.
Currently, the intersection of Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 — with 55 crashes, 17 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018 — is the second-most dangerous in the city, and the intersection of Highway AB and Highway 12-18 — with 35 crashes, 19 injuries and one fatality in that span — is the third-most dangerous.
“This has been a safety problem for Madison,” city transportation director Thomas Lynch said.
The diamond interchange, with ramp terminals and roundabouts, would be located at Highway AB. Frontage roads north and south of Highway 12-18 would serve Millpond Road and surrounding locations, including the county landfill, the golf course and the businesses that surround the Ho-Chunk properties.
The intersection at Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 would then be limited to right turns and prohibit highway crossings.
After several years of prompting from the city, Lynch said, the state Department of Transportation has committed to providing funds to address safety concerns at the intersections. DOT plans to apply for $10 to 15 million in federal grant funding to support the project.
The $5.5 million from the city would be used for the frontage roads to serve city parcels. If the agreement with the state and other funders moves forward, the city would pay its portion of the project with borrowing in 2022.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison Executive Manager Daniel Brown said he was fully supportive of the project, which would make access to the casino safer as Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison contemplates a major expansion that would include a hotel, restaurants, a heritage center, a conference center and parking garages.
If funding is secured, the project would begin in 2022.
Building purchase
Also Tuesday, the Finance Committee unanimously recommended purchasing a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St. from the Stopple Revocable Trust for $1.2 million and holding the property for future redevelopment.
"This will spur private and public investment in south Madison, which is sorely needed," said Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District.
The site is currently occupied by K Beauty Supply, a cosmetology school, and small offices, Carter has said. The city could become a landlord for a while to shape the building's use and seek proposals for a redevelopment sometime in the future.
