Major $37 million project to improve dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings clears hurdle

A $37 million project to improve dangerous highway crossings on Madison’s Southeast Side cleared a major hurdle Tuesday.

Madison’s Finance Committee unanimously recommended authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an agreement with the state Department of Transportation, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to create a new diamond interchange with an overpass for Highway AB at Highway 12-18 — one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. The project agreement still needs City Council approval.

The five groups would share costs for the project, with Madison’s portion estimated at $5.5 million. The plan is aimed at reducing crashes and improving access to Yahara Hills Golf Course, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and other places.

Currently, the intersection of Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 — with 55 crashes, 17 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018 — is the second-most dangerous in the city, and the intersection of Highway AB and Highway 12-18 — with 35 crashes, 19 injuries and one fatality in that span — is the third-most dangerous.

“This has been a safety problem for Madison,” city transportation director Thomas Lynch said.

