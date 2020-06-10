Mailing of absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million closer to finalization

Mailing absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million Wisconsin registered voters is closer to finalization after the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a draft version.
Commissioners on Wednesday declined to give a final nod to the mailing, allowing staff to continue working on it until the commission meets next week for final approval. The mailing is intended to inform voters in case of another surge of COVID-19, prompting more absentee voting.
The commission previously approved sending 80% of the state’s 3.4 million total registered voters a letter with a form allowing them to request an absentee ballot.
It also would provide them with information on how to request a ballot online, using the MyVote Wisconsin website, the legal requirements to vote absentee, as well as in-person voting options to reduce voter confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, commissioners approved a plan for how to distribute some of the $7.8 million in federal grant funding for elections security. Commissioners approved a plan to distribute no more than $3.9 million of the election security funds to counties using a rate of 30 cents per voting age resident, with a base rate of $35,000. To access the funds, counties need to have secure websites and email accounts. Commissioners also voted to renew a federal elections security grant program from 2019 so counties that didn't apply for assistance then can do so.
Elections commissioners also voted to remove three candidates for political office from the ballot due to issues with the signatures they submitted that are required for candidacy. The candidates are Reese Wood, a Libertarian Party candidate for the 44th Assembly District, covering Janesville; John Baker, a Republican candidate for Congress for the 1st Congressional District, in southeastern Wisconsin; and Enrique Murguia, a Democratic candidate for the 8th Assembly District, in Milwaukee.
In order to be placed on the ballot, political candidates need to submit a minimum amount of signatures from people who live in the district they want to represent. The minimum amounts vary. Candidates for state Assembly require 200, for example, while candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives need at least 1,000. Anyone can challenge the validity of signatures for various reasons. If the Elections Commission substantiates the challenge, a candidate can be removed from the ballot if the number of valid signatures drops below the minimum amount.
