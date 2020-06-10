Mailing of absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million closer to finalization

Elections commissioners also voted to remove three candidates for political office from the ballot due to issues with the signatures they submitted that are required for candidacy. The candidates are Reese Wood, a Libertarian Party candidate for the 44th Assembly District, covering Janesville; John Baker, a Republican candidate for Congress for the 1st Congressional District, in southeastern Wisconsin; and Enrique Murguia, a Democratic candidate for the 8th Assembly District, in Milwaukee.

In order to be placed on the ballot, political candidates need to submit a minimum amount of signatures from people who live in the district they want to represent. The minimum amounts vary. Candidates for state Assembly require 200, for example, while candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives need at least 1,000. Anyone can challenge the validity of signatures for various reasons. If the Elections Commission substantiates the challenge, a candidate can be removed from the ballot if the number of valid signatures drops below the minimum amount.