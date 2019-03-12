Breaking from history, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is getting involed in the Madison mayor’s race by endorsing candidate — and challenger to longtime Mayor Paul Soglin — Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Dave Mahoney, the other top county official, is endorsing Soglin in the April 2 election.
At a press conference Tuesday at the Center for Resilient Cities on the city’s south side, Parisi said Rhodes-Conway exhibits the “qualities, commitment and know-how” to lead Madison and successfully collaborate with Dane County.
“We need a leader who can tap our vast potential and take our city to the next level — a leader with a clear vision of what our city can achieve and how to get us there,” Parisi said.
Rhodes-Conway expressed her commitment to working with the county executive, if elected, on regional issues affecting both the city and the county, including climate change, affordable housing, racial disparities and transportation.
“Dane County is the city of Madison’s number one strategic partner and developing a collaborative relationship with Executive Parisi will help us make Madison a place where everybody can thrive,” Rhodes-Conway said
This is the first time Parisi has endorsed a candidate in the Madison mayor’s race since he took office as county executive 2011, which was the same year that Mayor Paul Soglin was most recently elected.
Parisi said the city is at a “critical juncture” and needs collaborative leadership. When asked why he is supporting Rhodes-Conway and not Soglin, Parisi cited Rhodes-Conway’s experience on the City Council, her work through the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and her ability to communicate.
“What we really need at this point in our city’s history is someone with a clear vision of where we’re going and the knowledge and the ability to move us in that direction,” Parisi said. “The only way we can move forward is by collaborating.”
Melissa Mulliken, Soglin's campaign manager, highlighted Soglin's history and experience working with many sectors of the community.
"Paul Soglin has always stood up for Madison taxpayers, and it’s no secret that he and the county executive have had disagreements," Mulliken said. "Paul Soglin collaborates with the private sector, nonprofits, the county every day of the week, and that’s why he has gotten so much done."
Prior to the Feb. 19 primary election, Soglin’s campaign announced that Mahoney was endorsing the incumbent mayor. Unlike Parisi, Mahoney often offers endorsements in local elections. This year, Mahoney said Soglin's experience was a deciding factor in his decision to endorse the incumbent.
Mahoney said that Soglin "sees the importance of building trust in the community."
"When the mayor’s race kicked off we were in a different state administration, and I anticipated some very significant challenges for our city and our community at large, and I wanted to make sure we had a mayor that had the experience and was battle tested," Mahoney said Tuesday. "As we know today, the outcome of that race was different, which I think will also be important to have a mayor that works collaboratively, who’s willing to work with our new governor and our new administration and makes sure the needs of our city are met."