Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell is trying to turn the tables on a Republican tracker.
Mitchell confronted GOP tracker Ben Stelter on a Milwaukee street on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Mitchell posted a video of the encounter on his Facebook page.
The video shows Stelter videotaping Mitchell. Mitchell starts asking him who he works for and how much he’s paid. Stelter responds that he doesn’t make as much as Mitchell makes as a firefighter and president of the state firefighter union.
Stelter then climbs into his car and drives off as Mitchell asks why he follows him around.
Brian Reisinger, an adviser to Republican Gov. Scott Walker, confirmed Stelter works for the Walker campaign. Reisinger accused Mitchell of being a bully.
Campaign trackers follow opposing candidates to document their every move in hopes of capturing a slipup on video.