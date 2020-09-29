Madison's seasonal food-scraps drop-off deemed a success, will continue in 2021

The Madison Streets Division collected nearly 8 tons of food waste during a drop-off program this spring and summer that is seen as another test of whether the city can implement a citywide food scraps composting program.
The city will stop taking collections at three city sites on Friday, a few weeks ahead of the originally planned Oct. 31 end date because the Streets Division needs the truck being used for food waste for the city’s leaf-collection program. Food waste drop-off began May 4. The program will return next year.
This year’s program follows a successful curbside food scrap collection program that ran for seven weeks in August and September last year. That program collected about 4.07 tons of food scraps from 165 households.
Both this year’s program and last year’s saw a minimal amount of plastic, peach pits, bones and other materials banned from the digester outside of Middleton. The digester converts the city’s scraps and cow manure produced at local farms into renewable energy.
That wasn’t always the case with a curbside composting program that ran year-round from 2011 to 2018 in select neighborhoods on the East and West sides. It ended because residents didn’t stop putting contaminants — especially plastic bags — in their carts and because the city didn’t have the money to develop its own digester.
To deal with the contaminants problem, the city implemented strict limits on what was considered a food scrap in the programs last year and this year. Included were items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, coffee grounds, baked goods and pastas. Out were meat and bones, eggshells, food packaging, pet waste, the little stickers found on pieces of fruit and vegetables, nut shells, compostable plastics and hard food waste such as peach pits and corn cobs.
The city partnered with a website and app that allows residents to look up whether specific items can be dropped off.
It also received a $39,000 federal grant in April 2019 to study the feasibility of a regional food scraps program and digester. A consultant was expected to file a report on the possibility in November.
