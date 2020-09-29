Madison's seasonal food-scraps drop-off deemed a success, will continue in 2021

The Madison Streets Division collected nearly 8 tons of food waste during a drop-off program this spring and summer that is seen as another test of whether the city can implement a citywide food scraps composting program.

The city will stop taking collections at three city sites on Friday, a few weeks ahead of the originally planned Oct. 31 end date because the Streets Division needs the truck being used for food waste for the city’s leaf-collection program. Food waste drop-off began May 4. The program will return next year.

This year’s program follows a successful curbside food scrap collection program that ran for seven weeks in August and September last year. That program collected about 4.07 tons of food scraps from 165 households.

Both this year’s program and last year’s saw a minimal amount of plastic, peach pits, bones and other materials banned from the digester outside of Middleton. The digester converts the city’s scraps and cow manure produced at local farms into renewable energy.