Madison's public libraries won't reopen for at least another month or 2

Library Director Greg Mickells said the April reopening plan was made with the guidance of public health officials and with input from library staff.

Mickells said capacity would not have exceeded 50%, masks would have been mandated, seating would be limited or unavailable and a greeter at the door would have explained expectations to people as they entered. The reopening would have resumed in-person browsing, self-pickup for holds and basic desk services.

The goal was for people to come in and out of the buildings quickly, but library staff would not have enforced time limits, Wick said.

“We will be trying to make our buildings show as much as possible that this is a transactional environment,” Wick said of the potential reopening. “So it’s not the come and stay, it’s more of a please move along as quickly as you can to find the things that you’re looking for.”

John Hausbeck, public health supervisor at Public Health Madison and Dane County, said other city agencies have successfully resumed some in person services with precautions, such as masking and Plexiglas barriers. While he said it would be safer if nobody went to the library in person, it’s an important city service that could be resumed.