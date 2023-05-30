Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Madison's oldest community center is teaming with a prominent developer on a roughly $29 million, five-story project to deliver a bigger, better space for the organization and mixed-income housing above it in the Greenbush Neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Neighborhood House Community Center, established in 1916, is partnering with The Alexander Co. of Madison on the redevelopment that will raze a dated, one-story facility. Early concepts for its replacement show a new community center on the first floor and roughly 60 mixed-income apartments on four upper floors at 29 S. Mills St.

“Neighborhood House has been serving the Greenbush Neighborhood and the greater Madison area for over 106 years,” Samuel Brown, president of the Neighborhood House Board of Directors said in a statement. “We are excited to construct a new community center that we hope will enrich the lives of everyone who calls Downtown and South Madison home.”

The Neighborhood House Board envisioned a new facility worthy of being considered Downtown Madison’s community center — a gathering place where traditional community center services share a home with enriching cultural and arts programming and other amenities for residents, Brown said. As an added benefit, the addition of lower-cost housing on site aligns with its mission, he said.

“Neighborhood House is passionate about serving our community, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to support their mission and growth” said Joe Alexander, president of The Alexander Co. “The Alexander Co. brings expertise in adaptively reusing real estate, from historic buildings to underutilized urban sites. Retrofitting Neighborhood House’s existing site is a sustainable method of providing additional, much-needed affordable housing in Downtown Madison.”

Ald. Tag Evers, whose 13th District includes the site, said there are no specific details to respond to and the neighborhood has not weighed in yet.

"It's clear the building is past its useful life," he said. "My general sense is people will welcome this."

Exceeding capacity

Neighborhood House was founded when a UW-Madison student proposed the creation of a community center to serve the city's rapidly growing Italian, Jewish and African American communities. His senior thesis inspired city leaders to create Madison’s first settlement house, Neighborhood House.

It opened at 807 Mound St. and eventually moved to 768 W. Washington Ave., both in the "Triangle," the heart of the multi-ethnic Greenbush neighborhood. But its building and the Triangle were razed for an urban renewal project in the mid-1960s. The community center then moved to the small, quickly built, one-story building at 29 S. Mills.

Today, Neighborhood House still serves hundreds of families and individuals weekly with a food pantry, produce handouts and community meals. The organization provides hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students with a free summer youth camp and daily after-school care.

Hundreds use the center’s free law clinic and transportation assistance. It also offers a free weekly social club for adults with disabilities, adult enrichment and language classes, senior fitness, and community events. In addition to its own programs and services, Neighborhood House is also home to a diverse array of community groups.

"While generations of users have sentimental attachment to it, (the current building) unfortunately no longer fits our needs," Brown told the Wisconsin State Journal. "Current programming exceeds the capacity of the center. We have long waiting lists for our summer camps and don't possess the physical space to expand popular programs. We conduct large portions of our summer camp programming outside since we do not have enough space within the center to conduct it indoors. Center staff have had to make due, transforming small offices into our food pantry.

"The center was built before (the Americans with Disabilities Act), and very little of the center is handicap-accessible," he said. "The mechanicals for the building along with the roof are all in the process of failing and we were told by our architects that remodeling the existing facility is financially and structurally unfeasible."

“We believe this new development will not only benefit our users but will also secure Neighborhood House’s future for another 100 years," executive director Laura Gundlach said.

Lower-cost housing

When finished, the new Neighborhood House will include facilities to support and grow existing programming and social services, officials said. In addition to community-serving spaces, more than 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be created for a variety of income levels.

Tentative plans call for nine market-rate units and 55 lower-cost units, said Kendra Bishop, The Alexander Co.'s director of marketing. The developer expects to use federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits distributed by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, she said.

The redevelopment process has only just begun, but Neighborhood House anticipates construction will begin in the third quarter of 2024. Neighborhood House is in the very early stages of preparing a capital campaign to support the new center.

