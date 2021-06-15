Madison's new equity division aims to 'shift the culture'

Kristy Kumar, manager of Madison's new equity division, grapples with the desire for immediate changes and the inherently slow relationship-building work that comes with creating solutions to injustices.
Kumar, whose first day was Jan. 4, manages the city's Equity and Social Justice Division within the Department of Civil Rights. In this role, she oversees the Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative, disability rights, neighborhood resources teams and the city’s language access plan.
“All the pieces I'm working on at the city, it's all about social change, equity and liberation, which takes time,” Kumar said.
But this work is “life work,” Kumar said, and change is needed now.
“It's well overdue. People's livelihoods and wellness depend on us moving with urgency, as we create these new visions, systems and practices that actually translate to benefit people's everyday life,” Kumar said. “Ultimately, it is our responsibility to enter every conversation, grappling with that nuance. We need to do this right, and it needs to happen now.”
Norman Davis, the city's director of civil rights, recognized several years ago the need for a position to oversee the breadth of work the department does, including interpreting and translation services, environmental justice work and ensuring accessibility in businesses and public places in Madison.
Equity coordinator Tariq Saqqaf's role in the Equity and Social Justice Division includes leading the neighborhood resource team operation. The division also includes Jason Glozier, the city's disability rights and program specialist.
Davis said he wanted to bring that work together to focus on equal and meaningful access to city services for all Madison residents.
The new division also helps the city be more proactive and to look for opportunities to make design processes more equitable, Davis said.
“We don't want to be a department or even a city that just goes about daily business,” Davis said. “We want to actually shift the culture that resulted in some of the disparities that really called for this Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative in the first place.”
Kumar, who most recently was the assistant director at the Center for Students of Color at Brown University, has a background in community organizing, community care and violence prevention work.
She said she decided to work for the city to advance collective liberation — an approach that recognizes the struggles of all people are connected, that everyone suffers within systems of oppression, and that society must work together to create a better world — through the role of government.
“We know that government has, and can be, a barrier to justice, but there was this unique opportunity at the city of Madison,” Kumar said. “I was excited about that opportunity to help build a division dedicated to creating solutions and practices that are more compelling than the injustices we're facing.”
Recognizing she’s “entering a larger story” of equity work in Madison, Kumar said she’s committed right now to learning from and listening to people doing that work in the city and building relationships with them.
Her day-to-day work involves connecting with people across all city departments and agencies to discuss how the city can improve how it serves residents, so they have what they need “to be well, to be whole and to live joyfully.”
“If I'm in the room, the conversation is always around equity — both a desired process and outcome — and that's a really exciting place to sit,” Kumar said.
Kumar said her division is working to update equity teams across the city, which she said is exciting because of the potential to embed racial and social justice principles within all city work.
“Equity work can't be one office's role,” Kumar said. “You can see that there's a lot of excitement and energy across departments and agencies to incorporate policy changes that advance justice for marginalized communities.”
