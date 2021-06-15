Madison's new equity division aims to 'shift the culture'

Recognizing she’s “entering a larger story” of equity work in Madison, Kumar said she’s committed right now to learning from and listening to people doing that work in the city and building relationships with them.

Her day-to-day work involves connecting with people across all city departments and agencies to discuss how the city can improve how it serves residents, so they have what they need “to be well, to be whole and to live joyfully.”

“If I'm in the room, the conversation is always around equity — both a desired process and outcome — and that's a really exciting place to sit,” Kumar said.

Kumar said her division is working to update equity teams across the city, which she said is exciting because of the potential to embed racial and social justice principles within all city work.

“Equity work can't be one office's role,” Kumar said. “You can see that there's a lot of excitement and energy across departments and agencies to incorporate policy changes that advance justice for marginalized communities.”

