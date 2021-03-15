Madison's Meriter hospital nurses prepared to strike

The hospital said it wants to “correct rumors” about the bargaining process. The statement outlined conditions the hospital is offering, which include a pay increase of 3.7% on average, additional job protection during parental leave and a “pandemic relief bonus” of up to $800 per nurse.

“We recognize the challenges the pandemic has caused professionally, personally, and emotionally for all our team members, including our dedicated nurses,” the hospital’s statement said. “We value our nurses as individuals and have put great effort into supporting them.”

The hospital said it has plans in place to “bring in qualified and experienced nursing staff in the interim” to ensure “safe patient care.”

The union’s decision to strike followed two days of negotiations with a federal mediator. Under federal law, healthcare workers are required to give hospital management at least 10 days notice before taking strike action.

Joe Maginn, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Meriter for over 20 years, said nurses’ “moral obligation” to their patients and co-workers is used against them to “guilt us into working more or longer shifts.”

“They ask us to give and give without taking steps to honor or reward our commitment and sacrifices,” Maginn said in the statement. “After the pandemic, we need protection and down time to heal. It is past time that nurses can make ourselves a priority as well as our patients. We have earned that much.”

