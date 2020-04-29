Madison's Hwy. 12-18 intersections could see safety upgrades

Millpond Road ranks third in the state for injury severity among stop controlled intersections. When combined with County Highway AB, the intersection is the highest statewide for injury severity.

Since 2018, the city has worked in partnership with DOT, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to identify solutions to address the safety problems that exist in the area. Prior to that, the city asked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to address the traffic safety problems.

The project consists of constructing a diamond interchange at County Highway AB, which would go over Highway 12-18. It would connect roads to Millpond Road and include multi-use paths and bike lanes along the connecting roadway.

The city of Madison is continuing to plan for a Meier Road overpass connection.

Seeking federal funding

Madison’s share of the project would be $5.5 million and used for frontage roads that will serve city parcels. This project is currently not included in the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. If adopted, the project will be funded by borrowing in 2022.