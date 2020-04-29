Madison's Hwy. 12-18 intersections could see safety upgrades

Madison’s Finance Committee signed off Tuesday on joining a $35 million project that would make safety improvements to dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings on the city’s southeast side.
Together, the areas eyed for improvement — the Highway 12-18 intersection at Millpond Road and intersection at County Highway AB — rank as the highest injury and fatality intersection in the city.
“This is definitely an area that has needed to be improved for a long time, and we need to move forward with this,” Ald. Mike Tierney, District 16, said.
The Finance Committee unanimously recommended the resolution to enter into a project agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and other partners, including Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Dangerous intersections in southeast Madison
Between 2014 and 2018, the Highway 12-18 intersection at Millpond Road saw 55 crashes, which included 17 injuries and one fatality. It is the second most dangerous intersection in the city when measured by crash severity.
The intersection at County Highway AB, also known as Buckeye Road, experienced 35 crashes in the same four-year period. This included 19 injuries and one fatality.
Millpond Road ranks third in the state for injury severity among stop controlled intersections. When combined with County Highway AB, the intersection is the highest statewide for injury severity.
Since 2018, the city has worked in partnership with DOT, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to identify solutions to address the safety problems that exist in the area. Prior to that, the city asked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to address the traffic safety problems.
The project consists of constructing a diamond interchange at County Highway AB, which would go over Highway 12-18. It would connect roads to Millpond Road and include multi-use paths and bike lanes along the connecting roadway.
The city of Madison is continuing to plan for a Meier Road overpass connection.
Seeking federal funding
Madison’s share of the project would be $5.5 million and used for frontage roads that will serve city parcels. This project is currently not included in the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. If adopted, the project will be funded by borrowing in 2022.
DOT is submitting an application, which is due May 18, for a federal BUILD grant to help fund the construction of the interchange improvements. Transportation Director Tom Lynch said the project also qualified for $10 million in federal highway safety funds.
The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board will hold a virtual public hearing on this project May 6 via Zoom. Directions on how to participate are included on the meeting’s agenda.
“For the project to move forward with federal money, the MPO has to put it in their plan,” Lynch said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.