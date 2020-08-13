Madison's Democratic slate includes possible legislative firsts

Madison’s next-generation slate of Democratic state lawmakers includes two women who served in the state Assembly, an African immigrant who would be the first Muslim in the Legislature and a restaurant owner who would be the first Asian American to serve in the Legislature.
UW-Madison political science professor Michael Wagner said the results highlight “a coming change in the makeup of the leadership of at least the Democratic Party.”
“With every first it’s almost shocking to think that it’s taken this long to get to the first,” Wagner said.
Voters chose former Rep. Kelda Roys to take the 26th Senate District seat of retiring Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in U.S. history who had held the seat since 1962.
“He has been our senator since long before I was born,” Roys, who served four years in the state Assembly from 2009 to 2013 and ran for governor in 2018, said Tuesday. “I’m thrilled and incredibly honored. These are big shoes to fill and I promise that I will do my best.”
She outpaced a seven-candidate field, including a strong grassroots challenge from 24-year-old Nada Elmikashfi, who was a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and drew attention for lauding the tearing down of the Forward and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues in June.
“Our fight does not end today, this coalition will only grow moving forward,” Elmikashfi said in a statement. “We have paved the path for true progressive reform.”
No Republicans are running in the heavily Democratic district in the Nov. 3 general election.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has represented the 48th Assembly District since 2013, beat Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney in the 16th Senate District race. Sargent will face Republican Scott Barker, a firefighter from Sun Prairie, in the November election, but the district also is heavily Democratic — Hillary Clinton won 71% of the vote in 2016.
Sargent said she would also work to address crises facing the state right now, including addressing the gun violence in Dane County and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her Republican colleagues have not done enough to help citizens during the public health crisis.
“We need to make sure people make it through the global pandemic,” Sargent said. “We need to be listening to scientists.”
Chef and restaurant owner Francesca Hong beat out six other Democrats in Tuesday’s primary for the deeply blue 76th Assembly District, which covers Madison’s Isthmus and East Side. She replaces Rep. Chris Taylor, who was appointed a Dane County judge.
Hong, co-owner of Morris Ramen Restaurant and co-founder of the Culinary Ladies Collective and Cook It Forward, has said she has personally felt the uncertainties and burdens that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. She said those who are “fearing for their lives and livelihood” need a voice as Wisconsin faces two public health crises: the coronavirus pandemic and racism.
“I had a lot of fear with what happened with COVID for the business and for my family,” Hong said. “And I had a lot of anger with what happened. And all the injustices that were being exacerbated by the virus, and that we weren’t talking about that before. I ran because I knew the community shared those fears and shared that anger and shared that need for change.”
Hong does not currently live in the 76th Assembly District, but she plans to move there before November. She already works in the district.
The other six Democratic candidates were real estate agent Dewey Bredeson, Madison police officer Tyrone Cratic Williams, Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association member Heather Driscoll, former communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of Children’s Mental Health Ali Maresh, Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen.
Hong will face Republican real estate intern Patrick Hull in the November election. In the 2016 election, 80% of the district voted for Hillary Clinton. If she wins, she would be the first Asian American to serve in the Legislature.
Baldeh advances
Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh was the top vote-getter in the four-way Assembly District 48 race on Madison’s Far East and North sides to replace Sargent. He will face Republican Samuel Anderson in November in the heavily Democratic district.
If he wins, he would be the first Muslim to serve in the Legislature as well as Dane County’s first African American man elected to the Legislature and second African American after Rep. Shelia Stubbs was elected in 2018.
Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, beat out fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis.
Baldeh moved to Madison from Gambia two decades ago to pursue an education. He is in his third term as an alder representing Madison’s 17th District.
As an African immigrant Baldeh campaigned with a focus on adding diversity to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.
“I think what resonated with voters was how clear our message was,” Baldeh said. “We were very clear on what we will do, but we also were very clear on what our experience has been, as well as what the challenges are and how we intend to deal with them.”
Elsewhere in Dane County, two Assembly incumbents — Sondy Pope and Lisa Subeck — fended off Democratic primary challengers.
Diverse showing
Alexia Sabor, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Dane County, said the packed Madison races, particularly in the 26th Senate District and 76th Assembly District, underscore an intersection between progressive campaigns and a growing nationwide focus on civil unrest and systemic racism.
“We see basically political newcomers who are BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of color), making a really strong showing,” Sabor said. “I think that they were all very strong candidates on their own, and this particular moment was also an opportunity for them to be heard by audiences that might not have paid as much attention to their candidacy in the past.”
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said it was refreshing to see the diversity among the candidates Tuesday. Of the 20 Democrats running for the four open seats, nine were minorities.
“It’s been hard to recruit candidates of color over the years,” McDonell said. “You would have thought maybe that will divide the vote, but it seemed to just bring more people out.”
“It’s about time honestly that there be this justified anger about the treatment — especially in the criminal justice system — for people of color in this county, in this state. We’re one of the worst,” McDonell said. “I think it’s a breath of fresh air.”
Learn about the candidates running in today’s partisan primary
Learn about the candidates running in today's partisan primary
The Wisconsin State Journal asked area candidates in the Aug. 11 partisan primary why they deserve your vote. Read their responses.
A four-term veteran of the state Assembly and the president of a local school board will face off in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.
State Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, is retiring at the end of the year, leaving the Madison seat open for the first time in more than five decades.
Four Democrats are vying to represent the open 48th Assembly District with experience spanning the fields of local government, business and law.
In March, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced she will not seek re-election this fall, leaving yet another strongly Democratic seat in the state Legislature up for grabs.
Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's partisan primary to represent Southeastern Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.
One Democratic candidate is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind from Wisconsin's third congressional district.
Two candidates are fighting to become the Republican challenger for Wisconsin's third congressional district in the upcoming August 11 primary.
Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 Republican primary to represent southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.
Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 11 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, to represent Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.
Two Republicans, including a state representative, are competing in the Aug. 11 primary for a seat long held by retiring state Sen. Luther Olsen.
Four candidates are vying in the Republican primary on Aug. 11 to represent the party in the race for the State Assembly's 41st District.
Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11 for a two-year term representing the state Assembly's 78th District.
Incumbent Sondy Pope faces newcomer Kimberly Smith.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.