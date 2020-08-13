Madison's Democratic slate includes possible legislative firsts

Hong will face Republican real estate intern Patrick Hull in the November election. In the 2016 election, 80% of the district voted for Hillary Clinton. If she wins, she would be the first Asian American to serve in the Legislature.

Baldeh advances

Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh was the top vote-getter in the four-way Assembly District 48 race on Madison’s Far East and North sides to replace Sargent. He will face Republican Samuel Anderson in November in the heavily Democratic district.

If he wins, he would be the first Muslim to serve in the Legislature as well as Dane County’s first African American man elected to the Legislature and second African American after Rep. Shelia Stubbs was elected in 2018.

Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, beat out fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis.

Baldeh moved to Madison from Gambia two decades ago to pursue an education. He is in his third term as an alder representing Madison’s 17th District.

As an African immigrant Baldeh campaigned with a focus on adding diversity to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.