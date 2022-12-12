Madison's crisis response program plans to expand response for mental health, substance abuse calls

People are increasingly taking advantage of a Madison program aimed at diverting calls away from police amid heightened scrutiny nationally on how law enforcement responds to people experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises, according to the program’s first annual report.

Madison CARES — Community Alternative Response Emergency Services — launched on Sept. 1, 2021, with one two-person team responding to certain 911 calls weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the central city. It has since added a second team, expanded citywide, extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and is handling more than five times as many calls as when it started. In August 2022 it handled 183 calls.

Dispatchers send the teams to two types of common calls to police: mental health-related calls and calls to check on a person’s welfare, and only if there’s no sign from 911 callers that a situation might be dangerous or require a more forceful response.

As of Thursday, CARES had been assigned nearly 1,500 calls. In the 935 calls the teams were assigned in the 12 months ending Aug. 31, contact was made with 724 people after some of the subjects could not be located or the calls were canceled while the teams were en route. By contrast, Madison police are assigned about 135,000 calls annually.

But leaders of the joint effort by the Madison Fire Department, Journey Mental Health and the Madison-Dane County public health department see room for growth, noting that “CARES teams are responding to 57% of the estimated mental health-related calls and 9% of the average check welfare calls occurring in Madison during their service hours.

“This data suggests that with additional staffing capacity CARES could respond to more calls during its current service hours, especially check welfare calls,” the annual report says.

During an online public forum about the program Wednesday, leaders said they hope to eventually offer the service around the clock and countywide. In the meantime, CARES is expected to expand again in March to cover weekend days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and in October by adding a third weekdays team.

Planning for Madison CARES began in 2019, was largely an initiative of then-new Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and was based in part on a similar program in Eugene, Oregon, called CAHOOTS. Madison funds the entirety of the CARES program, which has a budget of $665,300 this year.

Enthusiasm for programs to divert calls away from police gained popularity, though, in the wake of demonstrations against police after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said “CARES has been an excellent supplement to our mental health response and we are excited to see the program grow.”

The department has long been recognized for its progressive, community-oriented policing style, and Fryer said all officers receive more than the state-required 40 hours of crisis intervention training. The department also has 40 mental health liaison officers who receive training beyond what patrol officers get, and six dedicated mental health officers who receive more training than the liaison officers, she said.

Among the annual report’s findings:

The two most common problems CARES patients report are housing insecurity and substance abuse.

A plurality of patients, or 38%, were served on scene and did not need to be transported elsewhere; 31% were transported, most often to hospital emergency rooms.

Three percent of CARES patients were transferred to police; in only two CARES responses was a patient arrested.

Nearly a quarter of CARES patients received a referral to at least one service such as crisis lines, case management, outpatient behavioral health, housing services, recovery/rehab centers, and aging and disability resource centers.

CARES patients were almost evenly divided among men and women and largely evenly distributed by ages between 25 and 65-plus.

Most of the people served by CARES were already getting services, with the most, 65%, getting services from Journey Mental Health.

