Madison's budget projections worsen for 2020

The need to use fund balance may be reduced or eliminated if the state decides to provide additional funds through the Routes to Recovery program to cover COVID-related costs, Schmiedicke said. The state Department of Administration recently asked local governments to submit any additional eligible costs over and above what had already been reimbursed by initial program allocations, and the city submitted $3.3 million in additional eligible costs, he said.

The Finance Department will make a presentation on third-quarter projections to the Finance Committee at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The financial challenges of the current year precede a tight budget for 2021. Earlier this month, the mayor and council approved a $349.5 million operating budget for next year that calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs and furloughs and unprecedented use of the rainy day fund.