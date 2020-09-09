× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve never seen a Black cop before.”

In 1999, Wayne Strong heard those words while working as a police officer assigned to Madison West High School. Strong, who was on the force for 25 years, was in the first wave of officers who volunteered to work in Madison schools. That move followed years spent as a neighborhood officer on the south side, the front lines of the Madison Police Department’s community policing initiative.

“People don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Strong said of those neighborhood days. “For me, being a Black male working in that neighborhood, it was the uniform that was at the forefront. My skin color didn’t matter as much. I needed to build up trust.”

Three months after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, causing his death and leading to protests around the world against police brutality and racism, police officers continue to find themselves needing to build trust in the communities they serve.

That trust — or lack of it — has been on display all summer as Black protesters stand within inches of police officers, imploring them: hear our voices, see us as humans, treat us with respect. Stop kneeling on our necks.

Though not spoken in the moment, the response from police is pleading as well: Let us connect with you, see us as role models and mentors. We will kneel with you in protest against the cop who killed George Floyd.

Distrust between police and the Black community plays out in neighborhoods where police officers and Black children lay eyes on each other every day. Protesters say these neighborhoods are over-policed, which leads to disproportionate arrests of the Black kids who are under heavier scrutiny than their white counterparts in other parts of the city.

In 2018, Black youth accounted for 66% of juvenile arrests in Madison.

Police counter that having a presence in communities ought to allow for respectful relationships to form, for kids to not see cops as enemies. But in Madison, a city that was once seen as a national leader in community policing, the lack of trust persists.

“I think they’re confused, angry,” said Timothy Hall, director of the Life As A Boy program at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, when asked how kids feel about police. “Confused is the best one. It’s difficult to wrap your head around that the person who is supposed to protect you is the one causing you harm.”

What distrust looks like

An incident that occurred earlier this year on Madison’s east side illustrated that confusion and anger that often accompanies interactions between police and Black youth.

A Facebook video from Feb. 25 shows Madison police officer Alex Nieves Reyes addressing three Black teenagers on a Madison Metro bus. Their conversation is unclear until Nieves Reyes orders one of the boys to turn around and puts her hand on his shoulder.

“Don’t touch me,” the young man says as he pulls away from her.

Others on the bus — the person recording video of the incident, some women gathered at the front of the bus, the boy’s friends — join the discussion. Some insist the young man didn’t do anything wrong, others plead with him to follow the officers’ instructions.

The tension rises and the officer calls for backup. The person filming demands her name and badge number. “I need you to step the fuck back from me now!” she responds.

With handcuffs out, she continues to order the young man to turn around. As his friends try to intervene, she shouts at them that she’s trying to do her job.

“But you’re not doing your job!” comes the response from several people on the bus.

The young man, a Madison East High School student named Kemonte Thomas, is leaning against the seats near the front of the bus and isn’t threatening Nieves Reyes, but he’s refusing her demands and twisting his body to stay out of her reach as he holds his ground. Surrounded on three sides by Thomas and his friends, the women at the front of the bus and the person taking video, Nieves Reyes pulls out her taser.

The tone immediately changes. Thomas turns around and offers his hands behind his back while his friends sit down. The women walk out of the front door and a police car siren is heard approaching. The person recording the video is yelling about white supremacy. Of everyone in the scene, the three Black teenagers are the least excited.

The police were called by Metro bus driver James Anderson after Thomas and his friends expressed disagreement with his treatment of another passenger. Two Cap Times reporters viewed a longer video, captured by multiple bus cameras, which revealed that Anderson confronted passenger Kishie Washington, who entered the Route 4 bus on the east side with three children, ages 12, 8 and 1, because one of her children sat down while she attempted to pay the fare.

“Uh, uh. The other one’s gotta come up and pay,” Anderson said, referring to Washington’s 12-year-old son. “You don’t just walk by me. I don’t play that.”

Washington argues that Anderson is being disrespectful and he suggests she should get off at the next stop, which she and her children do. But Anderson honks at them, tells them it’s too cold to be outside and invites them back on the bus. After another altercation, Washington and her kids get off the bus a second time.

“The driver was talking rudely to a Black woman and her children,” said Nil Sedai, who made the Facebook video. “Playing games with her, making her feel like she needed to get off the bus and then inviting her back on again. She got on and left the bus three times. I think the bus driver was treating the woman like she was trying to fare dodge but in reality she was just trying to seat her kids.”

Sitting in the back, Thomas and his friends start yelling at Anderson.

“Stop playing with her!” one of the young men yells. Anderson replies that he wasn’t playing with her, but that he didn’t want to see her children walking in the snow.

The young men walk to the front of the bus to speak to Anderson. Thomas tells Anderson that he was making the woman feel badly by forcing her and her kids to get on and off the bus.

“You can just keep on walking back to your seats or you can get off the bus, too,” Anderson tells the teenagers.

As they return to the back of the bus, one of the teenagers replies that he could “whoop your ass.” Anderson asks if that was a threat and one of the kids replies “Oh yeahhhh” in a mocking tone of voice.

Anderson stops the bus, calls the police and reports that the young men threatened him with violence. All parties sit and wait for the police to arrive as the young men and other passengers scold Anderson from the back of the bus. Washington, accompanied by others, returns to the bus to confront Anderson, who remains seated.

The scene is tense, but nobody leaves or acts in a threatening manner as they wait for police to arrive.

After handcuffing Thomas, Reyes took him to the Dane County Jail where she decided not to issue him a citation.

But a week after the incident, as the Cap Times investigated, Reyes changed her mind and drove to Thomas’ house where she issued him a $439 disorderly conduct citation and recommended he enter the county’s Restorative Justice program to take care of it.

Thomas and his family declined requests for an interview.

Nieves Reyes’ work is held up by the MPD as an example of its community policing strategy. According to a 2017 profile in Brava magazine, she was born in Puerto Rico, served in the Air Force and is a mother of three. She worked for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in the jail before becoming an MPD neighborhood officer on the north side.

Brava magazine featured Nieves Reyes again last month in a piece where she spoke about her reaction to the Floyd protests.

“It’s frustrating for me, as a person who has served in the military, being accused of being a racist without knowing what I’ve been through or experiences my coworkers have been through. They have done this job for all the right reasons,” she said in the piece. “I believe [the protesters] are right; the system has to change. Police departments across America — we are social workers. We are mental health liaisons. We wear so many hats because the government is defunding those systems that need to be in place.”

The person, not the uniform

“It’s all about the person that’s in the suit,” said Will Green put it when asked about dynamics between Black youth and Madison police officers.

Since 2004, Green has been working as a mentor in Darbo-Worthington, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Few grassroots leaders around Madison have as much credibility as Green, among the kids in Darbo and city leaders downtown.

His program, Mentoring Positives, has helped change the lives of dozens of kids by teaching leadership skills, building the Off the Block pizza and salsa businesses and serving as a barrier to trouble.

Green described the neighborhood officers who have worked in Darbo as being engaging when it came to youth. They have been people Green called on to speak to kids involved in Mentoring Positives.

“Lester Moore and a couple other guys that have been in Darbo normally did a good job engaging with youths and trying to connect youths to good resources in the neighborhood,” Green said.

Moore, a Black officer who joined the force in 1999, has been publicly recognized as an officer with a knack for connecting with youth as a neighborhood officer.

“I’ve had officers come to our boys groups and talk to our boys, and our girls, even to the point where they took us out to that training center off Pflaum Road where they do their police training,” Green said. “They put our kids in their little combat outfits and they had to go through fun but intense real life scenarios. They gave kids the split second decisions they’d have to make in deadly situations.

“A lot of kids got a different perspective of what a cop had to go through. I thought that was a really good learning opportunity for our kids at that moment.”

Similarly, Strong relished opportunities to connect with kids. He remembers the day he volunteered to be a school resource officer at West. A few jaded veterans on the police force snickered as they asked Strong why he’d want to do that job.

“A lot of the older officers who were old and salty, the last place they wanted to be was inside of a school,” Strong said. “But I saw it as an opportunity to have young Black kids see me in a uniform.”

Strong said that his time as an SRO was a positive part of his career. He made it a point to connect with kids on a level that teachers could not. Chief among those connections was the idea that not all cops were racist and not all cops were out to get them.

“I just think in the schools you’d have kids that would just come up and talk to you and they’d talk to you about all types of personal things,” he said. “At West, there were a couple young men who were having challenges and, because I grew up the way they did, I understood the challenges about how to survive in this world. I looked at myself as a father figure so they had someone to look up to and emulate.”

Strong said that part of his interaction with youth includes talking about the good officers do, while acknowledging the bad as well.

“There’s certainly a lot of bad things that happened, but there’s so many examples of good things that officers do that gets overlooked because of the negative stuff that happens,” he said. “I just try to tell young people that, yes there’s bad that happens, but there’s also a lot of good but we don’t often hear the good stuff.”

‘Rage and anger’

Life As A Boy is a mentorship program run out of the Vera Court Neighborhood Center serving middle school boys who live on Madison’s north side. Hall, the program’s director, said having officers interact with the boys is important for the two groups to see each other differently.

“We had students sit down with officers and get to know them. They asked questions of the police officers like, ‘Why do these things happen?’ ‘Why are you guys killing us?’” Hall said. “The police were saying there’s bad apples and there are people out there doing harm and that’s not everybody. It’s tough. It’s really tough because there’s a culture of kids growing up and tension between the police and Black community and it’s just branching out even worse.”

This summer, boys in the program have been making artwork and painting murals. Several of the pieces Hall has seen depict elements of pain or mistrust involving police.

“There was an image of a boy crying and there were sirens in the background, like the colors of police sirens and the yellow (crime scene) tape,” Hall said. “It basically showed what’s going on. And I try to expose them to what’s going on so it’s not a shock.”

Hall is most concerned about the kids’ self image, even as they got to know the police officers at the center. Some of the kids are immigrants from West Africa and Hall said they have profound feelings of confusion about why police target and brutalize Black people in this country.

“Some of the kids’ family members have been affected by police brutality. One mural was rage and anger. There was a lot of fire,” Hall said. “He painted the background black and there was a lot of fire. It was anger and it was just how you’d see in the riots that’s going on.”

Hall looks at the violence and brutality perpetrated by police on young Black men and seeks answers for why it happens.

“Maybe they’re afraid of the person or the offender,” he said. “The officer could be intimidated or afraid of that person, causing them to take action.”

Mentoring Positives’ Green thinks there’s a clear answer for why a police officer may be fearful of Black youth.

“A large number of MPD aren’t from the city,” Green said. “So sometimes you have officers from small towns being called into these neighborhoods. Black youth may be louder, more flamboyant and if you aren’t familiar with the culture, it can be misinterpreted as not following directions or misbehaving when really it’s just our culture.”

But while Black youth are expected to trust neighborhood officers like Nieves Reyes, who are working in their communities every day, following a community policing model built around developing relationships, that trust hasn’t always worked in the other direction.

Strong provided an example: The 2014 case of a white Cleveland police officer shooting and killing 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

“That officer just got out of his car and shot that kid dead,” Strong said, his voice shaking.

Trust comes as the result of mutual respect and empathy, which are missing ingredients in the relationship between cops and kids. Police officers preach against “no-snitch culture” in Black neighborhoods, where victims of crime refuse to cooperate with police. But they are guilty of their own no-snitch culture when they refuse to condemn acts like what led to George Floyd’s death.

And that doesn’t make community policing easier, either.

“There’s people out there who are going to support what that officer did and that’s part of the sick part of law enforcement sometimes,” Strong said of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. “You see someone kill a person in broad daylight and you are going to defend that action?”

In the 1980s, before he came to Madison, Strong worked as a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy in Minneapolis, where he was often in touch with Minneapolis police officers.

“A lot of those officers were just blatantly racist. They were just brutal towards Black and Brown people. Would just beat them in the jail before they turned them over to our custody,” Strong said. “They’d bring Native Americans in and just beat those guys, beat them mercilessly. Just watching that it’s like, ‘How could you be so brutal?’

“And that’s what I saw in that officer’s eyes who murdered George Floyd. That hatred. That’s not a good look for police. That’s not what we want to portray.”

‘Shooting at the wrong issues’

If Madison police arrest Black youth at a disparate rate compared to white youth, there’s also a perception in the Black community that they are not protected at the same rate, either.

On July 19, Amira Caire and Danielle Mielke, along with two others, were painting a commissioned mural at a storefront on the 400 block of East Wilson Street when Randall Abendroth, a white man, began shouting at them from his SUV, calling the mural racist and threatening to tear it down.

“I don’t want to see your bullshit every day,” Abandroth said to the artists during the incident, which was recorded and posted on Facebook. “You don’t live here, that’s obvious.”

At one point, Abendroth got out of his vehicle to approach them, asking them their names and where they live. The artists called the police who, according to reports, moved Abendroth along and explained to the artists that his remarks to them were protected by the First Amendment.

In a State Journal report on the incident, Amira Caire said of the police: “They didn’t really do much of anything at all. We were just upset that we didn’t feel protected.”

Kaleem Caire, Amira’s father, is founder and CEO of One City Schools and a prominent Black voice on education in Madison. He said the issue of how Black youth and police interact needs to be addressed at home.

“I think building relationships between police and youth is a necessary dialogue, but that’s not gonna stop our kids from killing each other,” Caire said. “Having a good relationship with an officer isn’t going to stop people from going to parties and shooting and killing each other. We let the police deal with that, but you can’t have a relationship that goes one way.

“We gotta make sure we have good policing in our community, but at the end of the day we need to be honest about what’s going on at home in families.”

Caire said talking about reform that’s centered around the police simply changing their ways isn’t addressing anything real.

“We’re shooting at the wrong issues. People don’t want to talk about the family. It’s not blaming Black people for problems, but when you have people growing up in fatherless homes, you see what you’re gonna get,” Caire said. “You’ve got to address the family and economic issues that our young people are facing. There’s not a lot of focus on young Black men.”

On Aug.11, Anisa Scott, 11, was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car. It was the most devastating incident in a summer full of gun violence in Madison. Perion Carreon, 19, and Andre Brown, 16, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the crime.

Carreon was a young man Kaleem Caire knew and tried to help. Caire told the Cap Times that when the Floyd protests began winding down, the rate of gun violence in the city picked up. As mugshots of young Black men like Carreon show up in newspapers and on TV news, the image of Black youth as violent grows in strength.

“We need to have a community-wide intervention where we look at ourselves and say, we gotta heal,” Caire said. “People are focusing on fighting and surviving, but not on healing.”

