Madison's two biggest Housing First initiatives for the homeless are in trouble, and the city and partners are scrambling to stabilize the privately owned sites, keep them open, and protect vulnerable individuals and families.

A Chicago nonprofit that owns and runs Rethke Terrace on the East Side and Tree Lane Apartments on the Far West Side will soon cease operations amid financial troubles and lots of police calls to the properties.

Madison officials have worked with banks that have a financial interest in the sites to secure a Dane County Circuit Court-appointed receiver to temporarily assume management and minimize interruptions for tenants in good standing, who will keep leases and housing vouchers.

The receiver, city and partners now will seek a new operator and owner, but the long-term future of the sites is uncertain, raising questions about how the city will continue to house some of its most vulnerable.

Nonprofit Heartland Housing's $8.9 million, 60-unit Rethke Terrace project for chronically homeless singles and veterans opened at 715 Rethke Ave. in 2016, and the $11.7 million, 45-unit Tree Lane Apartments for homeless families opened on at 7933 Tree Lane in 2018.

Housing First, a national movement with roots in the late 1980s, puts the chronically homeless into permanent housing with no or few conditions and voluntary support services.

The city already has declared Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane chronic nuisances due to a high volume of police calls, which often involve non-residents, a lack of security and other issues. On March 30, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene in the parking lot at the Tree Lane property.

Combined, the properties produced a staggering 3,618 police calls — some serious and many for noise complaints, wellness checks and minor matters — since their openings through mid-May, making them less inviting to those leaving homelessness. Currently, 10 to 15 units at Rethke Terrace are vacant and three to five units at Tree Lane are open, with continuing challenges to fill them.

The city had been moving toward legal action to force improvements at the buildings, particularly around property management and security. Instead, Heartland officials recently informed the city it could no longer afford to maintain and operate the sites and that a recent attempt to find a purchaser had been unsuccessful. Heartland faces similar problems with properties it owns in Milwaukee and Chicago.

“The city has been increasingly dissatisfied with conditions there, and with Heartland’s efforts to address them," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday.

The city informed tenants of both properties and City Council members of the situation on Thursday.

“These are people’s homes, and we need to do everything possible to restore a safe and stable environment in which households can be successful,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Heartland Housing officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The city, which delivered financing to help build the projects, does not own or control either.

The projects were largely financed by federal tax credits delivered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and each property is owned by a limited liability corporation affiliated with U.S. Bank, which bought the tax credits. Heartland Housing has only a .01% ownership stake but is responsible for managing the properties and their finances. BMO Harris Bank also holds a mortgage on the Tree Lane property.

Heartland agreed to voluntarily ask the court to appoint a receiver for both properties. The receiver, attorney Michael S. Polsky of Milwaukee, who has extensive experience in such matters, will strengthen management functions and address conditions that created financial problems or caused the public nuisance, while minimizing impacts on tenants of good standing and the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the partners are seeking to resolve questions about liability insurance and property management at the sites.

The preferred outcome is that another nonprofit organization step in to replace Heartland Housing. But it's too soon to know what longer-term changes might occur, if any, or how they might affect the properties, city officials said.

The most likely outcome is that the units will remain affordable, they said.

Bold Attempts

In 2014 and 2015, the challenge of homelessness in Madison had become acute and visible, including dozens of people sleeping on the City-County Building's "front porch" facing Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, which was viewed by the homeless as a shelter of last resort and attractive because it's lit, has a roof and is near police.

At the time of their conception, Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane were seen as big, bold attempts to get the homeless off the streets or out of temporary shelter into new, four-story, modern buildings with units delivering privacy, private bathrooms and kitchens.

The city used competitive processes to choose Heartland Housing, which had done housing projects for the homeless in Milwaukee and Chicago, to provide development, property management and resident support services to Madison's projects, which were built on city-owned land.

Later, Heartland was picked for a third project on South Park Street, but that project was cancelled amid problems at the first two.

"Heartland had a solid reputation doing this work for many years," Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe said.

The two developments got financial assistance from the city, Dane County and the federal low-income housing tax credits. Also, the city and county housing authorities assigned project-based housing vouchers to 54 of the 60 studios at Rethke and 40 of the 45 two-, three-, and four-bedroom units at Tree Lane. The subsidies were intended to create a stable financial foundation so Heartland could focus on operations and supporting residents, O'Keefe said.

Early troubles

But problems surfaced soon after their openings.

At Rethke Terrace, Heartland relied on a subsidiary of Heartland Alliance, its own parent entity, to support residents. But it was unable to use a county program that had been expected to pay a big part of support services costs, a memo to City Council members on Thursday says.

Eventually, the city and county delivered other funding, but staffing and service levels never reached expected levels. In 2021, the Heartland agency withdrew as service provider and was replaced by Tellurian, a local non-profit, it says.

At Tree Lane, Heartland partnered with the YWCA for on-site services, but the YWCA announced plans to leave soon after the building opened. A nonprofit filled in temporarily and then a competitive process chose nonprofit Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health to fill the role.

At that site, Heartland planned to fund resident services with building revenues and fundraising. The city’s initial contribution to services was $115,000, but when fundraising failed to materialize, the commitment grew to $300,000 and was supplemented by a $75,000 from the United Way. Heartland’s contribution toward services ended in January 2023, the memo to the council says.

Meanwhile, ineffective property management hastened the deterioration of conditions at both sites, the memo says.

Security was inadequate as vendors cycled through the sites, according to the memo:

None succeeded in controlling access to the buildings or preventing unauthorized entry by visitors, some of whom posed threats to tenants.

Enforcement of building policies was inconsistent and sporadic.

Lease violations often went unaddressed, and prolonged unit vacancies impacted the properties’ financial health.

Ultimately, the strong collaborative relationships between property manager and support service provider, critical to the success of this housing model, failed to take root. Any chance to build community among residents was squandered. Conflict among tenants and visitors to the buildings became more frequent and, occasionally, violent, it says.

Rethke Terrace saw 112 police calls during the second half of 2016, 233 in 2017, 284 in 2018, 270 in 2019, 235 in 2020, 190 in 2021, 150 in 2022 and 94 through May 18 this year.

Tree Lane had 311 in part of 2018, 455 in 2019, 395 in 2020, 407 in 2021, 357 in 2022, and 188 through May 18 this year, police data shows.

The problems have been caused by a mix of residents and visitors at both properties, East District Capt. Jamar Gary and West District Capt. Kelly Beckett said.

"When residents moved into these apartments, they needed more than just a roof over their heads," Beckett said. "I think we all anticipated that. However, not to the level of their actual need."

Meanwhile, city efforts to address issues were frustrated by Heartland’s physical separation from its properties, poor communication, insufficient follow-through, organizational inflexibility, financial constraints and what often appeared to be a lack of candor and urgency, the memo to the council says.

The lack of progress led to the city-issued nuisance abatement orders — Rethke Terrace in March and Tree Lane in February 2019 — which alert the property owner to problems and the need to address them.

Both police districts took multiple steps to address issues and understand relationship dynamics, Gary and Beckett said. Those included assigning a neighborhood patrol officer to monitor service calls at Rethke Terrace and discuss repeat problems with management and a neighborhood resource officer spending considerable time at Tree Lane.

In the latter half of 2022, Heartland's financial woes mounted, causing delays in building maintenance, reductions in security coverage and increasing difficulties for Heartland to meet its obligations, the memo to the council says.

"Unless the entire system is functioning together, nothing can be sustained long enough to make any real progress," Beckett said.

At the end of 2022, Heartland turned its on-site property management that covers functions like rent collection and maintenance over to a Chicago firm, The Habitat Company.

On March 30, Heartland leadership advised city staff that efforts to transfer its ownership stake in the properties were unsuccessful and that it will likely not be able to maintain them very long. The nonprofit faces similar situations regarding its five properties in Milwaukee and 14 in Chicago, the memo says.

Vulnerable residents

In the middle of all of this are some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

The receiver will work to help continue, or improve, most day-to-day operations as additional resources become available. Tenants in good standing will maintain their current leases, project-based vouchers will remain in effect and on-site services will continue.

Tenants must continue to pay rent and follow the terms of their lease. Any eviction notices or other actions underway will continue.

City staff will be working with service providers to ensure that residents get answers to questions, the notice to tenants says.

"We just have to take a hard look at what didn't work," O'Keefe said. "I think it's a lot about Heartland. It's not an indictment of any and all efforts to support this population."

