Madison's Alliant Energy Center to become FEMA mass vaccination site

It also comes as more highly transmissible and likely more deadly variants proliferate across the state. So far, the state has reported 139 infections from a UK variant that health officials believe could soon become the dominant strain in the U.S. The state has also reported eight cases of infection from a variant from South Africa, and two cases of infection from a Brazilian variant.

On Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported that 21 children and childcare workers, as well as 14 family members, at a Dane County childcare center had tested positive for COVID-19, including the UK variant. The agency didn’t name the center or elaborate on the extent of infection from the variant.

“We know the variants are more infectious, and younger children can’t be vaccinated yet, so this is an important reminder that we must all continue to take precautions,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Get tested if you are showing any symptoms, get your children tested if they are showing symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. The vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and death from COVID-19 infection, even with the most prevalent variants.”