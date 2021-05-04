Madison's 2022 city budget process begins; Rhodes-Conway issues directions

• Projects can be added to the Horizon List if the project is coming up in the next five years in the Capital Improvement Plan and meets certain requirements.

• Program budgets should continue into 2027 and can be adjusted by up to 5% to account for inflationary construction costs.

Rhodes-Conway said maintaining the status quo is not a “sufficient justification for capital investment” and that she would be “aggressive” in offering reductions to ensure a "responsible" level of debt service in the operating budget.

“Budget proposals should be focused on the investments we are making in our community and neighborhoods as we want to see them in the future rather than focusing on how we preserve the current state or return to pre-pandemic conditions,” Rhodes-Conway said in the memo.

